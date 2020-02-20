Pinterest, Inc. (PINS), a Communication Services Internet Content & Information organization, saw its stock trade 23.60 shares, an increase against to its 10-day trading volume of 17.86M.

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) stock traded at $23.60, up 0.84 cents or +3.69% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is $1.14B. Gross Profit is $783.86M and the EBITDA is $-1.36B.

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is 17.86M compared to 12.36M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. Right now, Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) has a 50-day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Pinterest, Inc. (PINS).

Approximately 4.44% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) stock is indicating its 3.83% to 4.15% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, PINS’s short term support levels are around $30.00, $30.00 and $30.00 on the downside. PINSs short term resistance levels are $30.00, $30.00 and $30.00 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, PINS has short term rating of Neutral (0.22), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.48) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.06) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.25).

PINS is trading 35.71% off its 52 week low at $17.39 and -35.92% off its 52 week high of $36.83. Performance wise, PINS stock has recently shown investors -1.79% a lower demand in a week, 2.61% an increase in a month and 20.78% an increase in the past quarter.

More importantly, Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) has shown a return of 26.61% since the first of the year.

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) Key Research:

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $14.73B. PINS insiders hold roughly 0.04% of the shares.

On Jan-31-20 Citigroup Resumed PINS as Buy at $31 → $30. On Feb-04-20 Loop Capital Initiated PINS as Buy and on Feb-05-20 Loop Capital Initiated PINS as Buy.

There are currently 363.33M shares in the float and 580.51M shares outstanding. There are 4.44% shares short in PINSs float.

The industry rank for Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is 103 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 40% .

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) Fundamental Research:

PINS last 2 years revenues have decreased from $1,142,761 to $1,016,047 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.08 and a profit of 326.23% next year.

PINSs next year’s growth rate is 333.33 compared to an industry 17.20.

The book value per share (mrq) is 2.80 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.95. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 6.65 compared to an industry of 5.33

PINS fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.06 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.07.

About Pinterest, Inc. (PINS):

Pinterest Inc. provides a visual discovery engine. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions and planning a wedding or a dream vacation. The company also provides Product Pins which make items shoppable with up-to-date pricing; Recipe Pins to cook a meal by bringing the relevant information; and Shop the Look, which enables pinners to shop for the individual products. Pinterest Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.