Medtronic plc (MDT), a Healthcare Medical Devices business, saw its stock exchange 113.77 shares, a drop against to its 10-day trading volume of 6.05M.

Medtronic plc (MDT) stock is changing hands at $113.77, up 1.11 cents or +0.99% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Medtronic plc (MDT) is $30.89B. Gross Profit is $21.49B and the EBITDA is $9.46B.

Medtronic plc (MDT) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Medtronic plc (MDT) is 6.05M compared to 4.44M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Medtronic plc (MDT) has a 50-day moving average of $117.81 and a 200-day moving average of $110.76. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Medtronic plc (MDT).

Approximately 0.87% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Medtronic plc (MDT) stock is 0.56, indicating its 2.18% to 1.67% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, MDT’s short term support levels are around $126.39, $126.39 and $126.39 on the downside. MDTs short term resistance levels are $126.39, $126.39 and $126.39 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, MDT has short term rating of Neutral (0.12), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.17) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.26) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.07).

MDT is trading 37.45% off its 52 week low at $82.77 and -6.86% off its 52 week high of $122.15. Performance wise, MDT stock has recently shown investors -4.35% a drop in a week, -4.42% a drop in a month and 1.53% a greater amount in the past quarter.

More importantly, Medtronic plc (MDT) has shown a return of 0.28% since the 1st of this year.

Medtronic plc (MDT) Key Evaluation:

Medtronic plc (MDT) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $152.495B. MDT insiders hold roughly 0.07% of the shares.

On Jan-02-20 Guggenheim Upgrade MDT as Neutral → Buy at $135. On Jan-08-20 SunTrust Initiated MDT as Buy at $130 and on Feb-13-20 Goldman Initiated MDT as Sell at $118.

There are currently 1.34B shares in the float and 1.34B shares outstanding. There are 0.87% shares short in MDTs float.

The industry rank for Medtronic plc (MDT) is 54 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 21% .

Medtronic plc (MDT) Fundamental Details:

MDT last 2 years revenues have increased from $30,557,000 to $31,062,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Medtronic plc (MDT) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.38 and a profit of 7.73% next year.

The growth rate on MDT this year is 7.85 compared to an industry 2.10. MDTs next year’s growth rate is 6.93 compared to an industry 22.20.

The book value per share (mrq) is 37.72 and cash per share (mrq) is 7.76. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.01 compared to an industry of 3.91 and MDTs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 15.65 compared to an industry of 20.28.

MDT fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 5.63 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.62.

About Medtronic plc (MDT):

On Jan 26, 2015, Medtronic, Inc. (the legacy NYSE-listed parent company, incorporated in Minnesota) acquired Ireland-based Covidien plc for cash-and-stock of $49.9 billion. The acquisition resulted in the formation of a new holding company incorporated in Ireland – Medtronic plc (the new Irish tax resident, NYSE-listed parent company holding both the legacy Medtronic and Covidien).Per the terms of this agreement, Medtronic, Inc. and Covidien plc have now become wholly-owned subsidiaries of the new combined holding company – Medtronic plc, with its principal executive offices based in Ireland. However, the combined company’s operational headquarters will remain in Minnesota.The combined business currently operates in 4 major groups, viz. Cardiac & Vascular Group (CVG) (37.7% of total revenues in fiscal 2019; up 2.9% from 2018 at CER), Minimally Invasive Therapies Group (MITG) (27.7%; up 5.8%), Restorative Therapies Group (RTG) (26.8%; up 6.6%) and Diabetes Group (7.8%; up 13.4%).CVG comprises Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure, Coronary & Structural Heart, and Aortic & Peripheral Vascular divisions. MITG was formed following the completion of the Covidien acquisition and includes both the Surgical Solutions division and the Patient Monitoring & Recovery division, formerly referred to as Medical Care Solutions by Covidien prior to the takeover.RTG includes the Spine, Neuromodulation, Surgical Technologies, and Neurovascular segments while the Diabetes Group includes the Intensive Insulin Management, Non-Intensive Diabetes Therapies, and Diabetes Services & Solutions divisions.Notably, the legacy Medtronic used to derive revenues from 2 broad groups – Cardiac and Vascular Group and Restorative Therapies Group.