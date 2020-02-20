Lyft, Inc. (LYFT), a Technology Software—Application organization, saw its stock trade 46.24 shares, a pop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 17.92M.

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) stock is changing hands at $46.24, up 1.14 cents or +2.53% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is $3.62B. Gross Profit is $1.44B and the EBITDA is $-2.59B.

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is 17.92M compared to 6.91M over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. Right now, Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) has a 50-day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $46.33. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Lyft, Inc. (LYFT).

Approximately 8.63% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) stock is indicating its 4.78% to 4.27% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, LYFT’s short term support levels are around $65.96, $65.96 and $65.96 on the downside. LYFTs short term resistance levels are $65.96, $65.96 and $65.96 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, LYFT has short term rating of Neutral (-0.15), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.25) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.06) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.11).

LYFT is trading 24.74% off its 52 week low at $37.07 and -47.81% off its 52 week high of $88.60. Performance wise, LYFT stock has recently shown investors -14.28% a cutback in a week, -0.60% a cutback in a month and 7.43% a pop in the past quarter.

More importantly, Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) has shown a return of 7.48% since the beginning of the year.

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) Key Data:

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $13.992B. LYFT insiders hold roughly 26.72% of the shares.

On Jan-09-20 The Benchmark Company Initiated LYFT as Sell at $35. On Jan-10-20 Bernstein Initiated LYFT as Mkt Perform and on Feb-10-20 Northcoast Upgrade LYFT as Neutral → Buy.

There are currently 212.79M shares in the float and 318.44M shares outstanding. There are 8.63% shares short in LYFTs float.

The industry rank for Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is 108 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 42% .

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) Key Fundamentals:

LYFT last 2 years revenues have increased from $2,156,616 to $3,615,960 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.48 and a profit of 51.10% next year.

The growth rate on LYFT this year is -42.16 compared to an industry 2.40. LYFTs next year’s growth rate is -61.45 compared to an industry 22.90.

The book value per share (mrq) is 10.14 and cash per share (mrq) is 9.79. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.60 compared to an industry of 2.96

LYFT fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.66 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.60.

About Lyft, Inc. (LYFT):

Lyft, based in San Francisco, CA, was founded in 2012. The company, however, made its trading debut on the Nasdaq in March this year. Its IPO price was $72 a share. Lyft completed its IPO on Apr 2, 2019.During the process, the company sold 32,500,000 shares of Class A common stock. On Apr 9, 2019, Lyft sold 2,996,845 more shares of Class A common stock at $72 per share.Lyft, which operates multimodal transportation networks in the United States and Canada, generated net proceeds of $2.5 billion after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses.In 2012, Lyft launched the peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing. The networks operated by the company allow access to multiple transportation options through its platform and mobile-based applications. Evidently, Lyft’s offerings grant access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides, and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips.In a bid to attract drivers, passengers and riders of shared bikes and scooters to use its platform Lyft offers various incentives. For example, drivers are offered schemes like minimum guaranteed payments, volume-based discounts and performance-based bonus payments.Lyft, which currently boasts more than 30 million riders and in excess of 2 million drivers, generates almost its entire revenues from ridesharing activities that connect drivers and passengers. Drivers pay service fees and commissions for using Lyft’s proprietary technology platform and other activities aimed at connecting passengers and drivers. Lyft recognizes revenues upon completion of each ride.Revenues are also realized through Lyft’s network of shared bikes and scooters. Revenues are also generated from its Express Drive program from lease income under an arrangement with its third-party Express Drive partners.In the fourth quarter of 2019, revenues increased 51.9% year over year to $1,017.1 million. Also, Active Riders (who take at least one ride during a quarter on the company’s multimodal platform through its app) increased 23% year over year to 22.91 million during the same period. Revenue per Active Rider also increased 23% to $44.4.Lyft’s fiscal year coincides with the calendar year.