JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), a Financial Services Banks—Diversified corporation, saw its stock exchange 137.49 shares, a reduction against to its 10-day trading volume of 7.23M.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) stock is changing hands at $137.49, up 1.85 cents or +1.36% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is $110.04B. Gross Profit is $110.04B..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is 7.23M compared to 10.11M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has a 50-day moving average of $136.59 and a 200-day moving average of $125.61. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM).

Approximately 0.80% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) stock is 1.13, indicating its 1.38% to 1.48% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, JPM’s short term support levels are around $139.79, $139.79 and $139.79 on the downside. JPMs short term resistance levels are $139.79 and $139.79 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, JPM has short term rating of Neutral (0.05), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.27) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.25) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.19).

JPM is trading 40.17% off its 52 week low at $98.09 and -2.56% off its 52 week high of $141.10. Performance wise, JPM stock has recently shown investors -0.37% a reduction in a week, -0.51% a reduction in a month and 6.15% an inflation in the past quarter.

More importantly, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has shown a return of -1.37% since the start of the year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Key Figures:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $424.019B. JPM insiders hold roughly 0.84% of the shares.

On Jan-07-20 UBS Downgrade JPM as Buy → Neutral at $132 → $138. On Jan-09-20 DA Davidson Initiated JPM as Neutral at $140 and on Feb-03-20 Odeon Upgrade JPM as Hold → Buy.

There are currently 3.11B shares in the float and 3.15B shares outstanding. There are 0.80% shares short in JPMs float.

The industry rank for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is 30 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 12% .

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Fundamental Data:

JPM last 2 years revenues have increased from $109,029,000 to $115,627,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 2.72 and a profit of 6.30% next year.

The growth rate on JPM this year is -0.09 compared to an industry 2.50. JPMs next year’s growth rate is 6.72 compared to an industry 7.20.

The book value per share (mrq) is 73.78 and cash per share (mrq) is 347.30. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.84 compared to an industry of 1.28 and JPMs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 11.35 compared to an industry of 10.60.

JPM fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 10.71 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 2.70.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM):

Headquartered in New York, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company with assets worth $2.69 trillion and stockholders’ equity worth $261.3 billion as of Dec 31, 2019. With operations in more than 60 countries, the company (incorporated under Delaware law in 1968) is one of the major financial service firms in the world.JPMorgan organizes its business through following five reportable segments:Consumer & Community Banking (CCB) segment (constituting 45% of net income in 2019) serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through ATMs, online, mobile and telephone banking. CCB is organized into Consumer & Business Banking, Mortgage Banking and Card, Commerce Solution & Auto. Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB) segment (33%) offers a wide range of investment banking, market-making, prime brokerage, and treasury and securities products and services to a global client base of corporations, investors, financial institutions, government and municipal entities. Commercial Banking (CB) segment (11%) provides lending, treasury services, investment banking and asset management services to corporations, municipalities, financial institutions and non-profit entities. Asset & Wealth Management (AWM) segment (8%) provides services to institutions, retail investors and high-net-worth individuals. It offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity including money market instruments and bank deposits. The segment also offers trust and estate, banking and brokerage services. Corporate segment (3%) consists of Treasury & Chief Investment Office (CIO) and Other Corporate, which includes corporate staff units and centrally managed expenses.In 2019, JPMorgan acquired InstaMed Holdings Inc.