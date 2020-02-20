Square, Inc. (SQ), a Technology Software—Infrastructure organization, saw its stock trade 85.24 common shares, a rise when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 5.35M.

Square, Inc. (SQ) stock is changing hands at $85.24, up 2.82 cents or +3.42% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Square, Inc. (SQ) is $4.33B. Gross Profit is $1.31B and the EBITDA is $79.73M.

Square, Inc. (SQ) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Square, Inc. (SQ) is 5.35M compared to 6.78M over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. Right now, Square, Inc. (SQ) has a 50-day moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average of $65.52. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Square, Inc. (SQ).

Approximately 9.84% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Square, Inc. (SQ) stock is 3.19, indicating its 2.85% to 3.34% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, SQ’s short term support levels are around $76.22, $76.22 and $76.22 on the downside. SQs short term resistance level is $76.22 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, SQ has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.50), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.77) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.46) giving it an overall rating of Very Bullish (0.58).

SQ is trading 56.66% off its 52 week low at $54.41 and 2.45% off its 52 week high of $83.20. Performance wise, SQ stock has recently shown investors 6.71% a rise in a week, 22.86% a rise in a month and 31.75% a rise in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Square, Inc. (SQ) has shown a return of 36.25% since the 1st of this year.

Square, Inc. (SQ) Key Research:

Square, Inc. (SQ) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $36.626B. SQ insiders hold roughly 1.20% of the shares.

On Jan-23-20 Credit Suisse Initiated SQ as Outperform, On Jan-24-20 Credit Suisse Initiated SQ as Outperform and on Feb-19-20 KeyBanc Capital Markets Reiterated SQ as Overweight at $75 → $90.

There are currently 342.53M shares in the float and 425.11M shares outstanding. There are 9.84% shares short in SQs float.

The industry rank for Square, Inc. (SQ) is 103 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 40% .

Square, Inc. (SQ) Key Fundamentals:

SQ last 2 years revenues have increased from $3,298,177 to $4,332,599 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Square, Inc. (SQ) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.21 and a profit of 22.59% next year.

The growth rate on SQ this year is 65.96 compared to an industry 4.20. SQs next year’s growth rate is 16.67 compared to an industry 17.20.

The book value per share (mrq) is 2.93 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.75. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 29.26 compared to an industry of 5.33 and SQs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 509.74 compared to an industry of 35.66.

SQ fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.78 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.20.

About Square, Inc. (SQ):

Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Square, Inc. was incorporated in 2015. The company offers financial and marketing services through its comprehensive commerce ecosystem that helps sellers to start, run and grow their businesses.We combine sophisticated software with affordable hardware to provide sellers powerful payment and point-of-sale solutions. The company provides payment and point-of-sale (POS) services, which include hardware and software to accept payments, streamline operations and analyze business information.Square’s payments and POS services include In-Person Payments, Online Payments, Square Cash, Square Register, Square Analytics, Square Appointments and Square App Marketplace. The company’s financial services include Square Capital and Square Payroll.Square reported total revenues of $3.3 billion in 2018. The company earns revenues from transactions, subscription and services, hardware and bitcoin.Transaction-based revenues (75% of total revenues in 2018) include transaction fees that sellers pay for managed payment solutions and services.Subscription and services-based revenues (17.9%) include fees that sellers pay for a range of paid services-based products including Square Appointments, Gift Cards, Customer Engagement, Employee Management, Payroll, Instant Deposit, and other subscription and services-based products offered through Square Marketplace. A significant portion of the revenues comes from Square Capital that provides loans to pre-qualified sellers and Caviar, Square’s food ordering service.Hardware revenues (2.1%) are generated from sales of contactless readers, chip card readers and third-party peripherals which include cash drawers, receipt printers and barcode scanners. Square’s hardware portfolio is comprised of Square Stand, Magstripe reader, Square Register and Square Terminal, and chip readers.Bitcoin revenues (5%) are derived from total sales of bitcoin to customers. Cash App users can buy and sell bitcoins.Geographically, the United States contributed almost 95.2% of revenues, while the rest came from International markets.The company had approximately 3,349 employees worldwide as of Dec 31, 2018.