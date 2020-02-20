Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE), a Energy Oil & Gas E&P organization, saw its stock exchange 17.22 shares, a lower demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 4.33M.

Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) stock is trading at $17.22, up 0.79 cents or +4.81% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) is $1.89B. Gross Profit is $1.54B and the EBITDA is $1.45B.

Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) is 4.33M compared to 5.95M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. Right now, Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE).

Approximately 4.86% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) stock is 0.81, indicating its 3.16% to 3.08% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, PE’s short term support levels are around $24.61, $24.61 and $24.61 on the downside. PEs short term resistance levels are $24.61, $24.61 and $24.61 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, PE has short term rating of Neutral (-0.23), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.10) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.03) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.05).

PE is trading 25.51% off its 52 week low at $13.72 and -22.12% off its 52 week high of $22.11. Performance wise, PE stock has recently shown investors 5.51% a spike in a week, -3.75% a lower demand in a month and 5.32% a spike in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) has shown a return of -8.94% since the 1st of this year.

Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) Key Figures:

Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $7.108B. PE insiders hold roughly 32.52% of the shares.

On Sep-16-19 Mizuho Upgrade PE as Neutral → Buy at $24. On Jan-13-20 RBC Capital Mkts Resumed PE as Outperform at $26 and on Jan-15-20 Imperial Capital Reiterated PE as Outperform at $22 → $24.

There are currently 262.64M shares in the float and 376.64M shares outstanding. There are 4.86% shares short in PEs float.

The industry rank for Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) is 155 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 39% .

Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) Fundamental Research:

PE last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,826,431 to $1,891,243 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.34 and a profit of 40.17% next year.

The growth rate on PE this year is 46.43 compared to an industry -5.80. PEs next year’s growth rate is 10.37 compared to an industry -0.70.

The book value per share (mrq) is 20.71 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.83 compared to an industry of 0.60 and PEs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 5.60 compared to an industry of 1.86.

PE fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.64 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.44.

About Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE):

Parsley Energy, Inc., based in Midland, TX, is an independent oil and natural gas explorer and producer. Founded in 2008, the company focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions and active drilling in the lucrative Permian Basin spread over west Texas and New Mexico. Parsley Energy, which went public in 2014, operates primarily in the Midland and Delaware regions of the shale play.The company currently owns roughly 190,000 net acres in the Permian Basin – 148,500 acres in the Midland Basin and 41,500 acres in the Delaware Basin. As of year-end 2018, Parsley Energy’s proved reserves tally stood at 521,719 thousand oil-equivalent barrels/MBoe (57% oil, 18% natural gas, and 25% NGLs). Proved developed reserves represent 60% of the company’s reserves. The upstream operator produced 39,937 MBoe of oil and gas in 2018, of which more than 63% was oil.The company’s exploration and production capital expenditures were $1.9 billion for the twelve months ended Dec 31, 2018, while cash generated from operating activities totaled $996.4 million. The company expects 2019 capital spending within $1.35-$1.55 billion (85% toward drilling and completion). Parsley Energy is planning on delivering production growth of more than 18% in 2019.Financially, Parsley Energy has a long-term debt of around $2.2 billion.The Permian ‘Super’ BasinA sedimentary basin lying underneath the western part of Texas and the south-eastern part of New Mexico, the Permian Basin Shale covers roughly 75,000 square miles, almost half the size of California.Experts say that it’s cheaper to drill and complete oil wells in the Permian Basin, as compared to most other major fields. Moreover, there are certain parts of the shale play whose well-returns are the best in the U.S.According to business information provider IHS Markit, the Permian play is estimated to hold a staggering 60-70 billion barrels of recoverable crude oil. Oil production in this unconventional play, meanwhile, continues to set records and currently churns out more than 4 million barrels a day, according to data from the Department of Energy.