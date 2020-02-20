Zillow Group, Inc. (Z), a Communication Services Internet Content & Information business, saw its stock trade 54.47 common shares, a pop against to its 10-day trading volume of 3.24M.

Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) stock traded at $54.47, up 2.19 cents or +4.19% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) is $2.16B. Gross Profit is $1.18B and the EBITDA is $-134.24M.

Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) is 3.24M compared to 2.5M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) has a 50-day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Zillow Group, Inc. (Z).

Approximately 22.64% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) stock is indicating its 3.53% to 2.75% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, Z’s short term support levels are around $37.50, $37.50 and $37.50 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, Z has short term rating of Bullish (0.33), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.68) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.46) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.49).

Z is trading 91.36% off its 52 week low at $28.47 and 2.31% off its 52 week high of $53.24. Performance wise, Z stock has recently shown investors 7.16% a pop in a week, 13.57% a pop in a month and 37.27% a pop in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) has shown a return of 18.57% since the 1st of this year.

Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) Key Details:

Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $11.288B. Z insiders hold roughly 1.49% of the shares.

On Jan-11-18 Morgan Stanley Upgrade Z as Equal-Weight → Overweight, On Nov-26-18 Standpoint Research Initiated Z as Buy at $48 and on Jul-16-19 Standpoint Research Downgrade Z as Buy → Hold.

There are currently 135.25M shares in the float and 142.71M shares outstanding. There are 22.64% shares short in Zs float.

The industry rank for Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) is 170 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 33% .

Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) Fundamental Figures:

Z last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,333,554 to $2,164,225 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.30 and a loss of -76.20% next year.

The book value per share (mrq) is 16.64 and cash per share (mrq) is -.

About Zillow Group, Inc. (Z):

Zillow Group, Inc. offers real estate and home-related brands on mobile and web. The company’s brands focus on home lifecycle consists of renting, buying, selling, financing and home improvement. Its real estate and rental marketplaces of consumer brands includes Zillow(R), Trulia(R), StreetEasy(R) and HotPads(R). The company also works with real estate agents, lenders and rental professionals. Its business brands for real estate, rental and mortgage professionals, including Postlets(R), Mortech(R), Diverse Solutions(R), Market Leader(R) and Retsly(TM). Zillow Group, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle.