PG&E Corporation (PCG), a Utilities Utilities—Regulated Electric corporation, saw its stock exchange 17.51 common shares, a surge against to its 10-day trading volume of 11.47M.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) stock traded at $17.51, up 1.42 cents or +8.83% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for PG&E Corporation (PCG) is $16.47B. Gross Profit is $5.15B and the EBITDA is $4.31B.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of PG&E Corporation (PCG) is 11.47M compared to 16.94M over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. Currently, PG&E Corporation (PCG) has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of PG&E Corporation (PCG).

Approximately 7.21% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of PG&E Corporation (PCG) stock is 0.70, indicating its 7.02% to 5.89% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, PCG’s short term support levels are around $17.44, $17.44 and $17.44 on the downside. PCGs short term resistance levels are $17.44 and $17.44 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, PCG has short term rating of Bullish (0.44), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.39) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.42) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.41).

PCG is trading 393.24% off its 52 week low at $3.55 and -30.49% off its 52 week high of $25.19. Performance wise, PCG stock has recently shown investors -2.18% a slope in a week, 33.87% a surge in a month and 135.98% a surge in the past quarter.

More importantly, PG&E Corporation (PCG) has shown a return of 61.09% since the 1st of this year.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) Key Details:

PG&E Corporation (PCG) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $9.267B. PCG insiders hold roughly 0.16% of the shares.

On Jan-15-20 Citigroup Upgrade PCG as Neutral → Buy at $11 → $15. On Jan-23-20 CFRA Upgrade PCG as Sell → Hold and on Jan-28-20 Mizuho Upgrade PCG as Neutral → Buy at $21 → $22.

There are currently 517.25M shares in the float and 547.52M shares outstanding. There are 7.21% shares short in PCGs float.

The industry rank for PG&E Corporation (PCG) is 145 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 43% .

PG&E Corporation (PCG) Key Fundamentals:

PCG last 2 years revenues have increased from $16,759,000 to $17,129,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects PG&E Corporation (PCG) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.67 and a profit of 7.53% next year.

The growth rate on PCG this year is 4.33 compared to an industry 5.80. PCGs next year’s growth rate is 4.39 compared to an industry 4.90.

The book value per share (mrq) is 16.52 and cash per share (mrq) is 5.42. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.03 compared to an industry of 1.86 and PCGs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.77 compared to an industry of 9.65.

PCG fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 4.10 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.85.

About PG&E Corporation (PCG):

San Francisco, CA-based PG&E Corporation is the parent holding company of California’s largest regulated electric and gas utility, Pacific Gas and Electric Company. The company was incorporated in 1905. The utility generates revenues mainly through the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers. It engages in the business of electricity and natural gas distribution; electricity generation, procurement, and transmission; and natural gas procurement, transportation and storage. The utility also operates hydro-electric, nuclear and fossil fuel power plants.At 2018-end, the utility owned approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines, operated at voltages from 60 kilovolts (kV) to 500 kV, and 84 transmission substations with a capacity of nearly 65,000 megavolt-amperes (MVA). The utility is interconnected with electric power systems in the Western Electricity Coordinating Council, which includes several western states, Alberta and British Columbia, Canada, and parts of Mexico.The utility’s electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations and 769 distribution substations, with a capacity of nearly 32,00 MVA. In 2018, the electric segment reported revenues of $12.71 billion, reflecting 76% of total revenues.At 2018 end, the utility’s natural gas system consisted of approximately 43,100 miles of distribution pipelines, more than 6,400 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. It procures natural gas directly from producers and marketers both in Canada and the United States. Natural gas segment revenues in 2018 were $4.05 billion, comprising 24% of total revenues.