Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND), a Consumer Defensive Packaged Foods corporation, saw its stock exchange 126.10 shares, decrease against to its 10-day trading volume of 8.14M.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) stock is quoted at $126.10, up 4.07 cents or +3.34% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is $230.93M. Gross Profit is $17.57M and the EBITDA is $5.07M.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is 8.14M compared to 8.9M over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. Currently, Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) has a 50-day moving average of $108.95 and a 200-day moving average of $115.13. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND).

Approximately 18.03% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) stock is indicating its 5.18% to 7.43% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, BYND’s short term support levels are around $107.05, $107.05 and $107.05 on the downside. BYNDs short term resistance levels are $107.05, $107.05 and $107.05 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BYND has short term rating of Bullish (0.29), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.43) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.11) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.28).

BYND is trading 180.22% off its 52 week low at $45.00 and -47.39% off its 52 week high of $239.71. Performance wise, BYND stock has recently shown investors 7.65% a higher demand in a week, 15.56% a higher demand in a month and 56.05% a higher demand in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) has shown a return of 66.80% since the 1st of this year.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) Key Figures:

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $7.758B. BYND insiders hold roughly 19.49% of the shares.

On Jan-28-20 JP Morgan Downgrade BYND as Overweight → Neutral at $138 → $134. On Feb-12-20 Piper Sandler Initiated BYND as Neutral at $115 and on Feb-14-20 Bernstein Reiterated BYND as Mkt Perform at $106 → $117.

There are currently 49.41M shares in the float and 59.29M shares outstanding. There are 18.03% shares short in BYNDs float.

The industry rank for Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is 158 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 38% .

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) Fundamental Figures:

BYND last 2 years revenues have decreased from $87,934 to $230,932 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.01 and a profit of 327.80% next year.

BYNDs next year’s growth rate is 295.00 compared to an industry 12.50.

The book value per share (mrq) is 6.24 and cash per share (mrq) is 5.27. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 20.14 compared to an industry of 2.71

BYND fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.20 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.00.

About Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND):

Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California.