Olin Corporation (OLN), a Basic Materials Specialty Chemicals organization, saw its stock trade 18.25 shares, a lower amount against to its 10-day trading volume of 4.07M.

Olin Corporation (OLN) stock traded at $18.25, up 1.12 cents or +6.54% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Olin Corporation (OLN) is $6.11B. Gross Profit is $670.8M and the EBITDA is $868M.

Olin Corporation (OLN) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Olin Corporation (OLN) is 4.07M compared to 2.69M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. Right now, Olin Corporation (OLN) has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Olin Corporation (OLN).

Approximately 2.91% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Olin Corporation (OLN) stock is 1.67, indicating its 4.73% to 4.28% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, OLN’s short term support levels are around $19.14, $19.14 and $19.14 on the downside. OLNs short term resistance levels are $19.14 and $19.14 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, OLN has short term rating of Bullish (0.33), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.27) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.10) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.23).

OLN is trading 25.43% off its 52 week low at $14.55 and -33.20% off its 52 week high of $27.32. Performance wise, OLN stock has recently shown investors 6.60% a surge in a week, 2.24% a surge in a month and 1.61% a surge in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Olin Corporation (OLN) has shown a return of 5.80% since the start of the year.

Olin Corporation (OLN) Key Statistics:

Olin Corporation (OLN) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.878B. OLN insiders hold roughly 1.69% of the shares.

On Oct-17-19 JP Morgan Downgrade OLN as Overweight → Neutral at $19 → $18. On Nov-04-19 SunTrust Downgrade OLN as Buy → Hold at $19 and on Nov-04-19 Tudor Pickering Downgrade OLN as Buy → Hold.

There are currently 158.95M shares in the float and 161.90M shares outstanding. There are 2.91% shares short in OLNs float.

The industry rank for Olin Corporation (OLN) is 194 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 24% .

Olin Corporation (OLN) Fundamental Figures:

OLN last 2 years revenues have decreased from $6,946,100 to $6,110,000 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Olin Corporation (OLN) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.24 and a profit of 1177.80% next year.

The growth rate on OLN this year is -145.00 compared to an industry -5.90. OLNs next year’s growth rate is -459.26 compared to an industry 11.60.

The book value per share (mrq) is 16.46 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.10. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.21 compared to an industry of 2.06 and OLNs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 4.19 compared to an industry of 6.47.

OLN fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.27 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.25.

About Olin Corporation (OLN):

Based in Clayton, MO, Olin Corporation is a vertically-integrated global producer and distributor of chemical products and U.S. maker of ammunition. Internationally, the company operates in regions including Latin America, Asia Pacific and Europe.Olin’s operations are focused in three business segments — Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy and Winchester.Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment (56% of 2019 Sales) – The division produces and sells chlorine and caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer and ethylene dichloride, methylene chloride, methyl chloride, carbon tetrachloride, chloroform, trichloroethylene, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, vinylidene chloride, hydrogen, potassium hydroxide and bleach products.The division is one of the largest marketers of caustic soda in Brazil. The company’s diversified caustic soda sourcing enables it to supply global customers cost effectively. Notably, caustic soda is used in various end-use applications including water treatment, pulp and paper, soaps and detergents.Products from this segment are delivered through deep water and coastal barge, pipeline, marine vessel, truck and railcar.Epoxy segment (33%) – The division makes and sells a complete range of epoxy materials including epichlorohydrin, allyl chloride, solid epoxy resins, liquid epoxy resins. It also produces downstream products such as differentiated epoxy resins and additives.The division offers a wide range of applications including marine coatings, electrical laminates, wind energy, consumer goods and composites. It also caters to numerous applications in protective coatings and civil engineering.The Winchester segment (11%) – The unit produces and sells sporting ammunition, small caliber military ammunition and components, reloading components and industrial cartridges.The company also bagged a multi-year contract that was awarded by the U.S. Army to operate the government-owned Lake City ammunition facility. The move is expected to boost Winchester unit’s annual sales by $450-$550 million. The contract will become effective during fourth-quarter 2020.