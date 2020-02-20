Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH), a Technology Semiconductor Equipment & Materials corporation, saw its stock trade 57.22 common shares, an inflation compared to its 10-day trading volume of 10.04M.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) stock is quoted at $57.22, up 17.05 cents or +42.44% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) is $506.59M. Gross Profit is $94.44M and the EBITDA is $77.86M.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) is 10.04M compared to 5.8M over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. At the time of writing, Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.18. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH).

Approximately 23.24% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) stock is 1.03, indicating its 7.95% to 6.10% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, ENPH’s short term support levels are around $36.67, $36.67 and $36.67 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, ENPH has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.51), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.75) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.39) giving it an overall rating of Very Bullish (0.55).

ENPH is trading 716.26% off its 52 week low at $7.01 and 34.98% off its 52 week high of $42.39. Performance wise, ENPH stock has recently shown investors 44.28% an inflation in a week, 81.65% an inflation in a month and 196.17% an inflation in the past quarter.

More importantly, Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) has shown a return of 118.98% since the start of the year.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Key Figures:

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $7.003B. ENPH insiders hold roughly 22.32% of the shares.

On Sep-16-19 JP Morgan Initiated ENPH as Overweight at $32. On Dec-03-19 Goldman Initiated ENPH as Buy and on Feb-13-20 B. Riley FBR Downgrade ENPH as Buy → Neutral at $28 → $35.

There are currently 95.07M shares in the float and 123.13M shares outstanding. There are 23.24% shares short in ENPHs float.

The industry rank for Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) is 100 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 39% .

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Fundamental Data:

ENPH last 2 years revenues have increased from $316,159 to $624,333 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.33 and a profit of 15.90% next year.

The growth rate on ENPH this year is 6.32 compared to an industry 28.10. ENPHs next year’s growth rate is 15.84 compared to an industry 13.80.

The book value per share (mrq) is 1.25 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.65. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 45.98 compared to an industry of 1.44 and ENPHs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 8,210.18 compared to an industry of 10.52.

ENPH fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.01 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.22.

About Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH):

Enphase Energy, Inc. is a global energy technology company that delivers energy management technology for the solar industry. It designs, develops, manufactures and sells home energy solutions, which connect energy generation, energy storage and control andcommunications management on one intelligent platform.Microinverters remain this California-based company’s legacy product. As of Sep 30, 2019, Enphase shipped more than 1.8 million microinverters, approximately 99% of which was IQ 7. At present, more than 940,000 Enphase residential and commercial systems have been deployed across 130 countries.The company’s IQ platform is the current generation integrated solar, storage and energymanagement offering, which enables self-consumption and delivers its core value proposition of yielding more energy, simplifying design andinstallation, and improving system uptime and reliability. It also produces the world’s only truly integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Markedly, the Enphase Home Energy Solution with IQ platform consists of Enphase microinverters, the AC Battery, an Envoygateway and Enlighten cloud-based software.Currently, Enphase’s products cater to the residential and commercial markets of the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, India and certain other Asian markets. However, its largest market remains the United States. Over the last three years, revenues generated from the U.S. market have represented 69-80% of the company’s total revenues.