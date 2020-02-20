CarGurus, Inc. (CARG), a Communication Services Internet Content & Information business, saw its stock exchange 27.71 common shares, a reduction against to its 10-day trading volume of 4.7M.

CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) stock is changing hands at $27.71, up 1.64 cents or +6.29% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) is $588.92M. Gross Profit is $552.62M and the EBITDA is $42.14M.

CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) is 4.7M compared to 1.26M over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of CarGurus, Inc. (CARG).

Approximately 12.36% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) stock is indicating its 4.95% to 3.60% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, CARGs short term resistance levels are $39.73, $39.73 and $39.73 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CARG has short term rating of Bearish (-0.27), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.43) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.22) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.31).

CARG is trading 11.73% off its 52 week low at $24.80 and -38.76% off its 52 week high of $45.25. Performance wise, CARG stock has recently shown investors -16.79% a reduction in a week, -27.19% a reduction in a month and -30.17% a reduction in the past quarter.

On the flip side, CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) has shown a return of -21.23% since the beginning of the year.

CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) Key Evaluation:

CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $3.112B. CARG insiders hold roughly 17.16% of the shares.

On Aug-02-19 Consumer Edge Research Initiated CARG as Overweight, On Sep-12-19 Needham Initiated CARG as Hold and on Feb-14-20 BTIG Research Downgrade CARG as Buy → Neutral.

There are currently 70.17M shares in the float and 152.40M shares outstanding. There are 12.36% shares short in CARGs float.

The industry rank for CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) is 188 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 26% .

CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) Fundamental Data:

CARG last 2 years revenues have increased from $454,086 to $588,916 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.11 and a profit of 43.65% next year.

The growth rate on CARG this year is 9.62 compared to an industry 0.40. CARGs next year’s growth rate is 35.09 compared to an industry 20.00.

The book value per share (mrq) is 2.12 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.08. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 13.07 compared to an industry of 3.78 and CARGs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 41.41 compared to an industry of 13.79.

CARG fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.57 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.10.

About CarGurus, Inc. (CARG):

CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States.