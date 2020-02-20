Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX), a Healthcare Medical Devices business, saw its stock trade 43.02 shares, a lower amount against to its 10-day trading volume of 6.93M.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) stock is quoted at $43.02, up 0.86 cents or +2.04% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is $10.73B. Gross Profit is $7.7B and the EBITDA is $3.05B.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is 6.93M compared to 7.02M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has a 50-day moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX).

Approximately 0.93% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) stock is 0.79, indicating its 1.62% to 1.77% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, BSX’s short term support levels are around $50.18, $50.18 and $50.18 on the downside. BSXs short term resistance levels are $50.18, $50.18 and $50.18 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BSX has short term rating of Neutral (-0.10), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.04) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.24) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.10).

BSX is trading 25.26% off its 52 week low at $34.35 and -7.72% off its 52 week high of $46.62. Performance wise, BSX stock has recently shown investors 1.06% an increase in a week, -2.85% a lower amount in a month and 1.68% an increase in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has shown a return of -4.87% since the 1st of this year.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Key Research:

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $59.962B. BSX insiders hold roughly 0.24% of the shares.

On Dec-30-19 Cowen Reiterated BSX as Outperform at $47 → $52. On Feb-06-20 BTIG Research Resumed BSX as Buy at $46 and on Feb-13-20 Goldman Initiated BSX as Neutral at $46.

There are currently 1.39B shares in the float and 1.39B shares outstanding. There are 0.93% shares short in BSXs float.

The industry rank for Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is 54 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 21% .

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Fundamental Figures:

BSX last 2 years revenues have decreased from $9,823,000 to $10,735,000 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.39 and a profit of 13.34% next year.

The growth rate on BSX this year is 12.66 compared to an industry 2.10. BSXs next year’s growth rate is 12.36 compared to an industry 22.20.

The book value per share (mrq) is 6.96 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.20. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 6.18 compared to an industry of 3.91 and BSXs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 20.44 compared to an industry of 20.28.

BSX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.78 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.39.

About Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX):

Headquartered in Natick, MA and founded in 1979, Boston Scientific Corporation manufactures medical devices and products used in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. The company has adopted the organic as well as inorganic routes for success.Boston Scientific currently has 3 global reportable segments viz. Cardiovascular (39.6% of total revenue in 2019; up 10% organically from 2018), Rhythm and Neuro (28.1%; up 1%) and MedSurg (30.2%; up 10.6%).While Cardiovascular includes Interventional Cardiology (IC) and Peripheral Interventions (PI), Rhythm and Neuro comprises Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM), Electrophysiology and Neuromodulation. The MedSurg group comprises 2 sub segments, viz. Endoscopy, Urology and Pelvic Health.The company is one of the leading players in the interventional cardiology market with its coronary stent product offerings. Boston Scientific markets a broad portfolio of internally-developed and self-manufactured drug eluting stents including the Promus PREMIER, Promus Element and Promus Element Plus everolimus-eluting stents. In addition, in Europe, it markets the SYNERGY Everolimus-Eluting Platinum Chromium Coronary Stent System featuring an ultra-thin abluminal (outer) bioabsorbable polymer coating.The company also markets balloon catheters, rotational atherectomy systems, guide wires, guide catheters, embolic protection devices, and diagnostic catheters used in percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) procedures, as well as intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) imaging systems.Within the CRM segment, the company deals with implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities. The portfolio includes implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) systems, cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator (CRT-D) systems and cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker (CRT-P) systems.