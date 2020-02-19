Vale S.A. (VALE), a Basic Materials Other Industrial Metals & Mining organization, saw its stock trade 12.02 shares, a reduction against to its 10-day trading volume of 24.61M.

Vale S.A. (VALE) stock traded at $12.02, up 0.15 cents or +1.26% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Gross Profit is $53.28B..

Vale S.A. (VALE) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Vale S.A. (VALE) is 24.61M compared to 20.39M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. Currently, Vale S.A. (VALE) has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Vale S.A. (VALE).

Approximately 0.74% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Vale S.A. (VALE) stock is 1.12, indicating its 1.40% to 1.91% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, VALE’s short term support levels are around $14.73, $14.73 and $14.73 on the downside. VALEs short term resistance levels are $14.73, $14.73 and $14.73 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, VALE has short term rating of Bearish (-0.46), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.25) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.39) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.37).

VALE is trading 20.96% off its 52 week low at $9.94 and -13.05% off its 52 week high of $13.82. Performance wise, VALE stock has recently shown investors 3.62% a spike in a week, -8.66% a reduction in a month and 10.16% a spike in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Vale S.A. (VALE) has shown a return of -8.94% since the start of the year.

Vale S.A. (VALE) Key Evaluation:

Vale S.A. (VALE) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $61.642B. VALE insiders hold roughly 0.08% of the shares.

On Sep-05-19 Exane BNP Paribas Upgrade VALE as Underperform → Neutral, On Sep-10-19 Macquarie Upgrade VALE as Neutral → Outperform and on Dec-11-19 Jefferies Upgrade VALE as Hold → Buy.

There are currently 3.40B shares in the float and 5.34B shares outstanding. There are 0.74% shares short in VALEs float.

The industry rank for Vale S.A. (VALE) is 106 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 42% .

Vale S.A. (VALE) Fundamental Data:

VALE last 2 years revenues have increased from $36,575,000 to $37,419,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Vale S.A. (VALE) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.40 and a profit of 44.50% next year.

The growth rate on VALE this year is -29.73 compared to an industry 23.10. VALEs next year’s growth rate is 15.38 compared to an industry -1.20.

The book value per share (mrq) is 7.76 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.54. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.44 compared to an industry of 2.05 and VALEs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 4.83 compared to an industry of 5.48.

VALE fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.30 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.43.

About Vale S.A. (VALE):

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil-based Vale S.A. is one of the largest metals and mining companies globally. The company is the world’s largest producer of iron ore and iron ore pellets and also the world’s largest producer of nickel. It also produces manganese ore, ferroalloys, metallurgical and thermal coal, copper, platinum group metals (PGMs), gold, silver and cobalt.Vale is presently engaged in greenfield mineral exploration in five countries. The company operates large logistics systems in Brazil and other regions worldwide, including railroads, maritime terminals and ports, which are integrated with its mining operations. Additionally, it has a distribution center to support the delivery of iron ore globally. The company has also made investments in energy and steel businesses via direct, and affiliates and joint ventures.On the basis of markets, China generated major portion of Vale’s revenues (42%) in fiscal 2018, followed by Europe (17%) and Brazil (9%). Japan generated 8% of the company’s revnues in fiscal 2018 followed by 6% in North America, 4% in Middle East and 3% in Rest of the World.Vale’s principal lines of businesses include the following:Ferrous Minerals (76% of total revenues in fiscal 2018): Vale operates four systems in Brazil for producing and distributing iron ore, referred as the Northern, Southeastern, Southern and Midwestern Systems. The company has iron ore pellet operations in several locations, some of which are conducted through joint ventures.Vale currently operates 11 pellet plants in Brazil (two of which are currently suspended), and two in Oman. Vale also has a 50% stake in Samarco and 25% stake each in two pellet companies in China. Vale along with its subsidiaries in Brazil produce several types of manganese ferroalloys.Base Metals/Non-Ferrous Metals (19%): The non-ferrous metals business includes exploration efforts related to nickel, copper, Cobalt, PGMs and gold and silver.Coal (5%): The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal through its subsidiary Vale Moçambique, which operates the Moatize mine. It also has a minority interest in a Chinese company.