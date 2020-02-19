Facebook, Inc. (FB), a Communication Services Internet Content & Information corporation, saw its stock exchange 217.80 shares, a rise against to its 10-day trading volume of 15.41M.

Facebook, Inc. (FB) stock is quoted at $217.80, up 3.62 cents or +1.69% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Facebook, Inc. (FB) is $70.7B. Gross Profit is $57.93B and the EBITDA is $29.73B.

Facebook, Inc. (FB) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Facebook, Inc. (FB) is 15.41M compared to 14.55M over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. Right now, Facebook, Inc. (FB) has a 50-day moving average of $214.49 and a 200-day moving average of $196.04. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Facebook, Inc. (FB).

Approximately 1.12% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Facebook, Inc. (FB) stock is 1.07, indicating its 1.92% to 1.89% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, FB’s short term support levels are around $248.09, $248.09 and $248.09 on the downside. FBs short term resistance levels are $248.09 and $248.09 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, FB has short term rating of Neutral (0.21), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.46) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.39) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.35).

FB is trading 36.74% off its 52 week low at $159.28 and -2.85% off its 52 week high of $224.20. Performance wise, FB stock has recently shown investors 2.22% a rise in a week, -1.79% decrease in a month and 12.76% a rise in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Facebook, Inc. (FB) has shown a return of 6.11% since the start of the year.

Facebook, Inc. (FB) Key Data:

Facebook, Inc. (FB) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $620.828B. FB insiders hold roughly 0.99% of the shares.

On Jan-29-20 Raymond James Upgrade FB as Outperform → Strong Buy at $230 → $270. On Jan-30-20 Pivotal Research Group Downgrade FB as Buy → Hold at $245 → $215 and on Feb-11-20 Pivotal Research Group Downgrade FB as Hold → Sell at $215 → $180.

There are currently 2.38B shares in the float and 2.84B shares outstanding. There are 1.12% shares short in FBs float.

The industry rank for Facebook, Inc. (FB) is 99 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 39% .

Facebook, Inc. (FB) Fundamentals Statistics:

FB last 2 years revenues have decreased from $70,697,000 to $66,529,000 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Facebook, Inc. (FB) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.94 and a profit of 19.78% next year.

The growth rate on FB this year is 44.79 compared to an industry 6.30. FBs next year’s growth rate is 16.76 compared to an industry 22.60.

The book value per share (mrq) is 35.45 and cash per share (mrq) is 19.34. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 6.04 compared to an industry of 2.96 and FBs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 25.21 compared to an industry of 20.79.

FB fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 9.31 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.92.

About Facebook, Inc. (FB):

Headquartered in Menlo Park, CA, Facebook Inc. enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with one other on mobile devices and personal computers.User engagement on core Facebook platform is fostered by News Feed that displays an algorithmically-ranked series of stories and advertisements individualized for each user.Facebook division Instagram is a community for sharing photos, videos and messages, enabling people to discover interests that they care about.Messenger helps people to connect with friends, family, groups and businesses across platforms and devices. WhatsApp is a simple, reliable and secure messaging application, used by people and businesses around the world to communicate in a private way.Facebook also offers virtual reality (VR) products through its Oculus division.Facebook earns maximum revenues through advertisements. Marketers buy ads that can appear on multiple platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and third-party applications and websites.Facebook generated revenues of $70.70 billion in 2019. Advertisement accounted for 98.5% of revenues. With 2.498 billion monthly active users (MAUs), Facebook continues to be the largest social service platform.Notably, Facebook qualifies as a “controlled company” under the corporate governance rules for Nasdaq-listed companies. Hence, the company is not required to have its majority of board of directors to be independent or consist of a compensation committee.Moreover, Facebook has a dual class structure of its common stock. While Class A has one vote per share, Class B stock has 10 votes.Facebook faces significant competition from the likes of Apple (messaging), Google, YouTube (advertising and video), Tencent (messaging and social media) and Amazon (advertising).