Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), a Technology Software—Application business, saw its stock exchange 40.18 common shares, an inflation when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 33.2M.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) stock is trading at $40.18, up 0.52 cents or +1.31% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is $14.15B. Gross Profit is $4.64B and the EBITDA is $-8.12B.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is 33.2M compared to 30.9M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. Right now, Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.59. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER).

Approximately 3.03% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) stock is indicating its 3.12% to 3.74% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, UBER’s short term support levels are around $48.42, $48.42 and $48.42 on the downside. UBERs short term resistance level is $48.42 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, UBER has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.59), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.37) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.58) giving it an overall rating of Very Bullish (0.52).

UBER is trading 57.08% off its 52 week low at $25.58 and -14.66% off its 52 week high of $47.08. Performance wise, UBER stock has recently shown investors 0.42% an inflation in a week, 15.86% an inflation in a month and 54.60% an inflation in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) has shown a return of 35.10% since the first of the year.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) Key Figures:

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $68.976B. UBER insiders hold roughly 13.26% of the shares.

On Jan-28-20 UBS Initiated UBER as Buy at $56. On Jan-31-20 JP Morgan Initiated UBER as Overweight at $51 and on Feb-07-20 MKM Partners Upgrade UBER as Neutral → Buy at $45.

There are currently 1.44B shares in the float and 1.74B shares outstanding. There are 3.03% shares short in UBERs float.

The industry rank for Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is 99 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 40% .

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) Fundamental Details:

UBER last 2 years revenues have increased from $11,270,000 to $14,147,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.65 and a profit of 37.60% next year.

The growth rate on UBER this year is -69.75 compared to an industry 6.30. UBERs next year’s growth rate is -34.47 compared to an industry 22.60.

The book value per share (mrq) is 8.86 and cash per share (mrq) is 7.29. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.30 compared to an industry of 2.96

UBER fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -2.06 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.64.

About Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER):

Uber Technologies, based in San Francisco, CA, was incorporated in Delaware in July 2010. The company went public in May this year. Its IPO price was $45. Uber closed its IPO on May 14.During the process, the company issued and sold 180 million shares of its common stock, generating net proceeds of approximately $8 billion after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses.Uber has expanded its presence in multiple countries across the globe including the United States and Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia (excluding China). Currently, it is trying to expand further.Uber focuses on developing and supporting proprietary technology applications or platforms. These platforms should enable independent providers of ridesharing services, Eats meal preparation and delivery services to transact with riders (for ridesharing services) and eaters (for meal preparation and delivery services).Driver partners offer ridesharing services to riders through a plethora of offerings based on vehicle type and/or the number of riders. Meanwhile, the restaurant and the delivery partners are responsible for offering meal preparation and delivery services, respectively.These apart, Uber offers freight transportation services to shippers within the freight industry. The company is also responsible for leasing vehicles to third-parties who often utilize them for providing ridesharing or eats services through its platforms.Following an organizational change in the third quarter of 2019, Uber started reporting through five segments, namely Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets, and Advanced Technologies Group (ATG) and Other Technology Programs.In the fourth quarter of 2019, 75.1% of the company’s revenues came from rides, its core business. Revenues from rides are derived mainly from fees paid by its driver partners for using Uber’s platforms and other services. Meanwhile, Uber Eats and Freight contributed 18% and 5.4% to the top line respectively in the fourth qaurter. Uber Eats revenues are derived from restaurant and delivery partners. Other Bets, which includes revenues from Uber Freight and other immaterial revenue streams, and ATG and Other Technology Programs accounted for the remaining source of revenues. Uber’s fiscal year coincides with the calendar year.