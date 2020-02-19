Sibanye Gold Limited (SBGL), a Basic Materials Gold corporation, saw its stock trade 12.02 shares, a reduction against to its 10-day trading volume of 4.84M.

Sibanye Gold Limited (SBGL) stock is trading at $12.02, up 0.7 cents or +6.18% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Gross Profit is $2.53B..

Sibanye Gold Limited (SBGL) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Sibanye Gold Limited (SBGL) is 4.84M compared to 4.62M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. Right now, Sibanye Gold Limited (SBGL) has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Sibanye Gold Limited (SBGL).

Approximately 1.83% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Sibanye Gold Limited (SBGL) stock is 0.41, indicating its 4.19% to 4.63% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, SBGL’s short term support levels are around $14.17, $14.17 and $14.17 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, SBGL has short term rating of Neutral (0.11), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.42) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.38) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.30).

SBGL is trading 280.38% off its 52 week low at $3.16 and 4.52% off its 52 week high of $11.50. Performance wise, SBGL stock has recently shown investors 18.54% a spike in a week, 17.84% a spike in a month and 58.99% a spike in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Sibanye Gold Limited (SBGL) has shown a return of 21.05% since the beginning of the year.

Sibanye Gold Limited (SBGL) Key Data:

Sibanye Gold Limited (SBGL) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $8.02B. SBGL insiders hold roughly 0.00% of the shares.

On Nov-06-19 Morgan Stanley Downgrade SBGL as Overweight → Equal-Weight, On Jan-27-20 Goldman Initiated SBGL as Buy and on Feb-11-20 RBC Capital Mkts Upgrade SBGL as Sector Perform → Outperform.

There are currently 436.63M shares in the float and 625.68M shares outstanding. There are 1.83% shares short in SBGLs float.

The industry rank for Sibanye Gold Limited (SBGL) is 45 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 18% .

Sibanye Gold Limited (SBGL) Fundamental Figures:

SBGL last 2 years revenues have decreased from $50,656,400 to $50,281,300 showing a downtrend.

and a profit of 640.17% next year.

The growth rate on SBGL this year is -1,075.00 compared to an industry 26.70. SBGLs next year’s growth rate is -47.44 compared to an industry 7.40.

The book value per share (mrq) is 3.31 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.64. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.18 compared to an industry of 1.93 and SBGLs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 9.46 compared to an industry of 9.59.

SBGL fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.87

About Sibanye Gold Limited (SBGL):

Sibanye Gold Limited is a gold mining company. It operates two gold mines: the Kloof Driefontein Complex (KDC) and the Beatrix gold mines. Sibanye Gold Limited is based in Houghton, South Africa.