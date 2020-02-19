Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI), a Basic Materials Gold corporation, saw its stock exchange 6.36 shares, a spike against to its 10-day trading volume of 2.57M.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) stock traded at $6.36, up 0.36 cents or +6.00% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is $660.2M. Gross Profit is $244.2M and the EBITDA is $260M.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is 2.57M compared to 2.39M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. At the time of writing, Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI).

Approximately 2.99% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) stock is indicating its 3.64% to 3.70% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, AGI’s short term support levels are around $9.01, $9.01 and $9.01 on the downside. AGIs short term resistance levels are $9.01, $9.01 and $9.01 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, AGI has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.60), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.62) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.28) giving it an overall rating of Very Bullish (0.50).

AGI is trading 52.52% off its 52 week low at $4.17 and -18.20% off its 52 week high of $7.78. Performance wise, AGI stock has recently shown investors 3.25% a spike in a week, 13.77% a spike in a month and 18.44% a spike in the past quarter.

More importantly, Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has shown a return of 5.65% since the beginning of the year.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Key Figures:

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.487B. AGI insiders hold roughly 0.24% of the shares.

On Mar-21-19 National Bank Financial Downgrade AGI as Outperform → Sector Perform, On Dec-05-19 RBC Capital Mkts Resumed AGI as Sector Perform and on Jan-16-20 Credit Suisse Downgrade AGI as Outperform → Neutral at $10 → $7.50.

There are currently 389.64M shares in the float and 391.07M shares outstanding. There are 2.99% shares short in AGIs float.

The industry rank for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is 45 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 18% .

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Key Fundamentals:

AGI last 2 years revenues have increased from $651,800 to $660,200 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.05 and a profit of 55.00% next year.

The growth rate on AGI this year is 300.00 compared to an industry 26.70. AGIs next year’s growth rate is 10.00 compared to an industry 7.40.

The book value per share (mrq) is 6.79 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.94 compared to an industry of 1.93 and AGIs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 13.36 compared to an industry of 9.59.

AGI fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.20 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.07.

About Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI):

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico.