Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB), a Financial Services Banks—Regional business, saw its stock exchange 7.68 common shares, an inflation when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 31.41M.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) stock traded at $7.68, down -0.17 cents or -2.17% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Gross Profit is $98.51B..

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is 31.41M compared to 21.48M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. Right now, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB).

Approximately 0.42% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) stock is 0.79, indicating its 2.04% to 2.14% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, ITUBs short term resistance levels are $10.13, $10.13 and $10.13 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ITUB has short term rating of Bearish (-0.27), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.38) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.50) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.38).

ITUB is trading 3.67% off its 52 week low at $7.41 and -21.69% off its 52 week high of $9.81. Performance wise, ITUB stock has recently shown investors -2.66% a slope in a week, -7.25% a slope in a month and -9.00% a slope in the past quarter.

More importantly, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has shown a return of -16.07% since the 1st of this year.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Key Research:

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $70.557B. ITUB insiders hold roughly 0.13% of the shares.

On Aug-27-19 Citigroup Upgrade ITUB as Neutral → Buy, On Nov-19-19 JP Morgan Downgrade ITUB as Overweight → Neutral and on Nov-21-19 UBS Downgrade ITUB as Buy → Neutral.

There are currently 5.29B shares in the float and 9.37B shares outstanding. There are 0.42% shares short in ITUBs float.

The industry rank for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is 174 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 32% .

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Key Fundamentals:

ITUB last 2 years revenues have increased from $101,548,000 to $113,147,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.18 and a profit of 4.29% next year.

The growth rate on ITUB this year is 2.99 compared to an industry 1.60. ITUBs next year’s growth rate is 10.14 compared to an industry 5.80.

The book value per share (mrq) is 3.23 and cash per share (mrq) is 19.55. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.98 compared to an industry of 0.91 and ITUBs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 9.41 compared to an industry of 7.79.

ITUB fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.69 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.19.

About Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB):

Headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is a financial holding company controlled by Itau Unibanco Participacoes S.A. The company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a vast array of credit and other financial services to a diverse customer base of individuals and companies in and outside Brazil, through their international branches, subsidiaries and affiliates. The company offers its services in Brazil to retail customers through the branch network of Itau Unibanco S. A., and to wholesale customers through Banco Itau BBA S.A. Outside Brazil, the company provides its services through overseas branches including New York, Grand Cayman and Tokyo and through subsidiaries primarily including Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Europe. The company has 3 reporting segments:The Retail Banking segment offers a wide range of banking products and services including insurance, pension and capitalization plans, credit cards, asset management and loans. The segment also comprises financing and lending services provided by units other than the branch network, credit cards to clients along with operations with Itau BMG Consignado. The Wholesale Banking segment is responsible for banking operations of large corporations, private banking clients and middle-market companies and also provides investment banking services. Trading and Institutional segment reflects the impact of surplus capital investments, costs of surplus subordinated debt and the net balance of tax assets and liabilities. These include treasury banking, treasury trading, and the costs of treasury operations and equity pick-up from companies not linked to any segments, as well as adjustments related to minority shareholdings in subsidiaries and equity interest in Porto Seguro S.A.In August 2018, Itau Unibanco received consent from the Central Bank of Brazil to execute investment in XP Investimentos S.A., which was announced in May 2017. In October 2017, Itau Unibanco completely purchased consumer business in Brazil from Citigroup. Also, the company acquired 10.9 billion shares of Itau CorpBanca, increasing the rights to 35.71%. In December 2016, after purchasing 40% equity stake in Itau BMG Consignado SA, the company became the holder of 100% of share capital.