Fluor Corporation (FLR), a Industrials Engineering & Construction organization, saw its stock exchange 14.79 common shares, a pullback against to its 10-day trading volume of 3.68M.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) stock is quoted at $14.79, down -4.75 cents or -24.31% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Fluor Corporation (FLR) is $18.52B. Gross Profit is $669.92M and the EBITDA is $-119.11M.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Fluor Corporation (FLR) is 3.68M compared to 2.26M over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Fluor Corporation (FLR) has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Fluor Corporation (FLR).

Approximately 7.26% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Fluor Corporation (FLR) stock is 2.27, indicating its 7.60% to 4.43% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, FLRs short term resistance levels are $20.45, $20.45 and $20.45 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, FLR has short term rating of Very Bearish (-0.65), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.46) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.19) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.43).

FLR is trading -7.56% off its 52 week low at $16.00 and -64.71% off its 52 week high of $41.91. Performance wise, FLR stock has recently shown investors -18.91% a pullback in a week, -28.86% a pullback in a month and -18.74% a pullback in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Fluor Corporation (FLR) has shown a return of -21.66% since the start of the year.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Key Statistics:

Fluor Corporation (FLR) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.073B. FLR insiders hold roughly 0.87% of the shares.

On May-07-19 Goldman Downgrade FLR as Buy → Neutral at $44 → $28. On Aug-22-19 BofA/Merrill Resumed FLR as Underperform at $17 and on Aug-22-19 Canaccord Genuity Upgrade FLR as Hold → Buy at $25.

There are currently 131.85M shares in the float and 143.26M shares outstanding. There are 7.26% shares short in FLRs float.

The industry rank for Fluor Corporation (FLR) is 240 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 6% .

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Fundamental Figures:

FLR last 2 years revenues have decreased from $19,166,599 to $18,520,495 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Fluor Corporation (FLR) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.24 and a profit of 116.60% next year.

The growth rate on FLR this year is -543.26 compared to an industry -5.80. FLRs next year’s growth rate is 115.63 compared to an industry 7.20.

The book value per share (mrq) is 11.13 and cash per share (mrq) is 12.93. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.23 compared to an industry of 1.98 and FLRs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 3.69 compared to an industry of 10.96.

FLR fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -9.53 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.24.

About Fluor Corporation (FLR):

Headquartered in Irving, TX, Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services (EPCM) through a number of subsidiaries. The company also provides its operations and maintenance services to major industrial clients. The company continues to develop and implement innovative solutions for complex project issues in diverse industries, including chemicals and petrochemicals, commercial and institutional (C&I), government services, life sciences and manufacturing.During third-quarter 2019, the company planned to sell all government and equipment (“AMECO”) businesses. Going forward, any income generated from these two businesses will be treated as earnings from discontinued operations. The company reviewed its business lines, markets and geographies, and realigned the reportable segments into five operating segments, namely Energy & Chemicals (accounting for 40.9% of third-quarter 2019 revenues); Mining & Industrial (34.9%); Infrastructure & Power (10%); Diversified Services (13.2%); and Other (1%).