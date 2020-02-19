First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG), a Basic Materials Silver organization, saw its stock trade 10.13 common shares, a slope when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 3.67M.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) stock is trading at $10.13, up 0.53 cents or +5.52% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is $341.6M. Gross Profit is $80.26M and the EBITDA is $74.78M.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is 3.67M compared to 4.18M over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. At the time of writing, First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG).

Approximately 13.07% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) stock is indicating its 3.37% to 4.17% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, AG’s short term support levels are around $9.54, $9.54 and $9.54 on the downside. AGs short term resistance levels are $9.54, $9.54 and $9.54 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, AG has short term rating of Neutral (-0.23), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.08) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.46) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.26).

AG is trading 84.85% off its 52 week low at $5.48 and -20.17% off its 52 week high of $12.69. Performance wise, AG stock has recently shown investors 3.16% a greater amount in a week, -8.33% a slope in a month and -5.86% a slope in the past quarter.

On the flip side, First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) has shown a return of -17.37% since the 1st of this year.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Key Research:

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.072B. AG insiders hold roughly N/A of the shares.

On May-14-18 BMO Capital Markets Resumed AG as Market Perform, On May-15-18 TD Securities Upgrade AG as Hold → Buy and on Mar-01-19 B. Riley FBR Initiated AG as Neutral at $6.

There are currently 180.66M shares in the float and 204.79M shares outstanding. There are 13.07% shares short in AGs float.

The industry rank for First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is 171 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 33% .

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Fundamental Evaluation:

AG last 2 years revenues have increased from $308,420 to $349,087 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.01 and a profit of 16.70% next year.

The growth rate on AG this year is 142.86 compared to an industry 0.00. AGs next year’s growth rate is 133.33 compared to an industry 14.00.

The book value per share (mrq) is 3.27 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.10 compared to an industry of 1.61 and AGs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 35.17 compared to an industry of 16.81.

AG fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.09 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.06.

About First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG):

First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.