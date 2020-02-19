Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS), a Basic Materials Silver corporation, saw its stock exchange 23.96 common shares, an inflation when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 2.53M.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) stock is changing hands at $23.96, up 1.54 cents or +6.87% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is $1.12B. Gross Profit is $248.19M and the EBITDA is $288.42M.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is 2.53M compared to 2.74M over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. Right now, Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS).

Approximately 4.74% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) stock is 0.39, indicating its 3.02% to 3.18% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, PAAS’s short term support levels are around $24.79, $24.79 and $24.79 on the downside. PAASs short term resistance level is $24.79 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, PAAS has short term rating of Bullish (0.30), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.24) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.12) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.22).

PAAS is trading 133.53% off its 52 week low at $10.26 and -0.25% off its 52 week high of $24.02. Performance wise, PAAS stock has recently shown investors 5.97% an inflation in a week, 10.72% an inflation in a month and 30.43% an inflation in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) has shown a return of 1.14% since the beginning of the year.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Key Evaluation:

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $5.012B. PAAS insiders hold roughly 1.81% of the shares.

On Sep-05-19 RBC Capital Mkts Upgrade PAAS as Sector Perform → Outperform at $17 → $23. On Jan-09-20 Deutsche Bank Downgrade PAAS as Buy → Hold and on Jan-16-20 BofA/Merrill Downgrade PAAS as Neutral → Underperform.

There are currently 205.81M shares in the float and 210.71M shares outstanding. There are 4.74% shares short in PAASs float.

The industry rank for Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is 171 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 33% .

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Key Fundamentals:

PAAS last 2 years revenues have decreased from $784,495 to $1,119,737 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.22 and a profit of 20.47% next year.

The growth rate on PAAS this year is 66.67 compared to an industry 0.00. PAASs next year’s growth rate is 12.31 compared to an industry 14.00.

The book value per share (mrq) is 11.67 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.84. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.05 compared to an industry of 1.61 and PAASs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 17.78 compared to an industry of 16.81.

PAAS fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.65 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.25.

About Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS):

PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers.