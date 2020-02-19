NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), a Technology Semiconductors organization, saw its stock exchange 296.57 common shares, an inflation compared to its 10-day trading volume of 15.55M.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) stock is quoted at $296.57, up 6.78 cents or +2.34% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is $10.92B. Gross Profit is $6.78B and the EBITDA is $3.24B.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is 15.55M compared to 8.28M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. At the time of writing, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has a 50-day moving average of $250.94 and a 200-day moving average of $206.68. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA).

Approximately 1.63% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) stock is 2.04, indicating its 2.73% to 2.61% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, NVDA’s short term support levels are around $301.15, $301.15 and $301.15 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, NVDA has short term rating of Bullish (0.29), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.61) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.46) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.45).

NVDA is trading 123.66% off its 52 week low at $132.60 and 0.54% off its 52 week high of $294.97. Performance wise, NVDA stock has recently shown investors 12.78% an inflation in a week, 19.14% an inflation in a month and 41.37% an inflation in the past quarter.

Furthermore, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has shown a return of 26.04% since the start of the year.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Key Details:

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $190.395B. NVDA insiders hold roughly 4.18% of the shares.

On Feb-12-20 Susquehanna Reiterated NVDA as Positive at $285 → $310. On Feb-13-20 Cascend Securities Reiterated NVDA as Buy at $280 → $300 and on Feb-14-20 Cowen Reiterated NVDA as Outperform at $240 → $325.

There are currently 586.40M shares in the float and 610.00M shares outstanding. There are 1.63% shares short in NVDAs float.

The industry rank for NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is 45 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 18% .

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Fundamental Details:

NVDA last 2 years revenues have decreased from $11,716,000 to $10,918,000 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.69 and a profit of 18.80% next year.

The growth rate on NVDA this year is 24.70 compared to an industry -6.30. NVDAs next year’s growth rate is 18.28 compared to an industry 13.80.

The book value per share (mrq) is 18.38 and cash per share (mrq) is 16.01. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 14.87 compared to an industry of 3.64 and NVDAs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 56.41 compared to an industry of 12.44.

NVDA fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 7.25 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.54.

About NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA):

Santa Clara, CA-based NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993, offers graphics chip processors and related software for a wide range of visual computing platforms.The company is a worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU, which is a high-performance processor generating realistic, interactive graphics on workstations, personal computers, game consoles and mobile devices. Its processors are also used in applications for digital content creation, personal digital image editing and industrial product designing.The company sells products to original equipment manufacturers (OEM), original design manufacturers, add-in-card manufacturers, system builders and consumer electronics companies in the United States, Europe, China, Taiwan and other Asia-Pacific regions.NVIDIA reported revenues of $10.92 billion in fiscal 2020, down 7% year over year. The company has two reportable segments, namely GPU and Tegra Processor that are based on a single underlying architecture.NVIDIA’s GPU Business consists primarily of the GeForce line for high-end graphics in desktop and notebook PCs, generating 87% of fiscal 2019 revenues.A GPU can sit on top of a video card, or it can be integrated directly into the motherboard. The majority of NVIDIA’s GeForce GPUs are sold on a video card. NVIDIA’s GeForce line of video cards is its flagship product line and is primarily designed for the gaming market, which requires complex graphics processing.The Tegra Processor Business mainly takes into account the Tegra product line. Tegra Processors generated 13.3% of fiscal 2020 revenue. This segment marked the entry of the first Tegra 3 phone along with the HTC One X.The company competes in five end-markets, such as Gaming, Professional Visualization, Datacenter, Automotive and OEM/IP.NVIDIA competes with suppliers of discrete and integrated GPUs and accelerated computing solutions like Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Intel and Xilinx. It also faces rivalry from the suppliers of SOC products that are embedded into automobiles, autonomous machines and gaming devices, such as Ambarella, AMD, Broadcom, Intel, Qualcomm, Renesas Electronics, Samsung, Texas Instruments and Xilinx.