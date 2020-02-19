Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK), a Consumer Cyclical Restaurants corporation, saw its stock trade 40.34 common shares, a higher demand compared to its 10-day trading volume of 14.31M.

Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) stock traded at $40.34, up 2.32 cents or +6.10% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Gross Profit is $308.48M..

Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) is 14.31M compared to 15.54M over the last 3 months which indicates a pullback in trading activity. Currently, Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) has a 50-day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK).

Approximately 27.61% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) stock is indicating its 5.92% to 9.51% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, LK’s short term support levels are around $49.18, $49.18 and $49.18 on the downside. LKs short term resistance levels are $49.18, $49.18 and $49.18 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, LK has short term rating of Neutral (0.15), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.25) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.22) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.21).

LK is trading 194.24% off its 52 week low at $13.71 and -21.49% off its 52 week high of $51.38. Performance wise, LK stock has recently shown investors 9.41% a higher demand in a week, -16.88% a pullback in a month and 87.28% a higher demand in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) has shown a return of 2.49% since the beginning of the year.

Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) Key Statistics:

Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $10.212B. LK insiders hold roughly 13.83% of the shares.

On Jan-27-20 Morgan Stanley Reiterated LK as Equal-Weight at $27 → $42. On Jan-28-20 Morgan Stanley Reiterated LK as Equal-Weight at $27 → $42 and on Feb-04-20 Needham Reiterated LK as Buy at $27 → $40.

There are currently 83.00M shares in the float and 251.33M shares outstanding. There are 27.61% shares short in LKs float.

The industry rank for Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) is 55 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 22% .

Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) Key Fundamentals:

LK last 2 years revenues have decreased from $840,695 to $3,394,649 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.26 and a profit of 87.50% next year.

LKs next year’s growth rate is 83.33 compared to an industry 20.20.

The book value per share (mrq) is 3.84 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.16. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 10.55 compared to an industry of 4.01

LK fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.26 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.26.

About Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK):

Luckin Coffee Inc. engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, pre-made food and beverage items primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program and other third-party platforms. Luckin Coffee Inc. is based in Xiamen, the People’s Republic of China.