Zynga Inc. (ZNGA), a Communication Services Electronic Gaming & Multimedia business, saw its stock exchange 7.09 common shares, an inflation when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 19.39M.

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) stock is quoted at $7.09, up 0.16 cents or +2.31% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is $1.32B. Gross Profit is $797.57M and the EBITDA is $-192.76M.

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is 19.39M compared to 17.8M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. At the time of writing, Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Zynga Inc. (ZNGA).

Approximately 7.01% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) stock is 0.41, indicating its 2.57% to 3.29% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, ZNGA’s short term support levels are around $7.72, $7.72 and $7.72 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, ZNGA has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.50), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.27) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.21) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.33).

ZNGA is trading 43.52% off its 52 week low at $4.94 and 0.78% off its 52 week high of $7.03. Performance wise, ZNGA stock has recently shown investors 4.42% an inflation in a week, 4.11% an inflation in a month and 12.01% an inflation in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) has shown a return of 15.85% since the start of the year.

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) Key Research:

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $6.707B. ZNGA insiders hold roughly 7.84% of the shares.

On Sep-18-19 JP Morgan Resumed ZNGA as Neutral at $7. On Jan-07-20 SunTrust Initiated ZNGA as Buy at $7.50 and on Jan-15-20 KeyBanc Capital Markets Resumed ZNGA as Overweight at $8.50.

There are currently 871.77M shares in the float and 944.56M shares outstanding. There are 7.01% shares short in ZNGAs float.

The industry rank for Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is 172 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 33% .

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) Key Fundamentals:

ZNGA last 2 years revenues have decreased from $907,208 to $1,321,659 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.06 and a profit of 20.15% next year.

The growth rate on ZNGA this year is 2,400.00 compared to an industry 3.10. ZNGAs next year’s growth rate is 28.00 compared to an industry 16.20.

The book value per share (mrq) is 2.05 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.46. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.39 compared to an industry of 2.88 and ZNGAs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 274.86 compared to an industry of 10.87.

ZNGA fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.25 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.05.

About Zynga Inc. (ZNGA):

Based in San Francisco, CA, Zynga Inc. is a leading developer, marketer, and publisher of social game services.Zynga’s gaming portfolio includes CSR Racing 2, Empires & Puzzles, FarmVille, Merge Dragons!, Words With Friends, Mafia Wars, Zynga Poker and Treasure Isle.Zynga operates social games as live services, which means that it continues to support and update games after launch and gather daily, metrics-based player feedback that enables it to continually enhance games by adding new content and features.The company publishes games on a number of global platforms including Facebook, MySpace, Yahoo, iPad, iPhone and Android devices.Zynga earns revenues from the sale of advertisement-free versions of mobile games, virtual currency that players use to buy in-game virtual items, licensing and advertising services.The company reported revenues of $1.32 billion for 2019. International revenues accounted for approximately 37% of revenues.In the mobile and social gaming market, Zynga competes with the likes of Glu Mobile, NetEase Games, SciGames Interactive and EA Mobile. The company also faces substantial competition from console and personal computer game publishers and diversified media companies including Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo, Activision Blizzard, Take-Two Interactive, THQ Ubisoft Time Warner and Viacom.Zynga acquired 80% of Small Giant Games for $560 million in a deal that closed at the beginning of 2019, thus adding Empires & Puzzles as a new forever franchise to its live services portfolio.