Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK), a Technology Software—Application corporation, saw its stock trade 27.58 shares, a rise when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 22.58M.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) stock is changing hands at $27.58, down -0.41 cents or -1.46% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) is $570.49M. Gross Profit is $349.25M and the EBITDA is $-512.82M.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) is 22.58M compared to 10.4M over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. Right now, Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK).

Approximately 15.29% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) stock is indicating its 6.54% to 5.62% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, WORK’s short term support levels are around $27.68, $27.68 and $27.68 on the downside. WORKs short term resistance level is $27.68 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, WORK has short term rating of Bullish (0.42), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.33) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.31) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.35).

WORK is trading 41.22% off its 52 week low at $19.53 and -34.33% off its 52 week high of $42.00. Performance wise, WORK stock has recently shown investors 3.92% a rise in a week, 20.07% a rise in a month and 27.16% a rise in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) has shown a return of 22.69% since the first of the year.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) Key Details:

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $15.179B. WORK insiders hold roughly 0.49% of the shares.

On Jan-27-20 Wells Fargo Initiated WORK as Overweight, On Jan-28-20 Wells Fargo Initiated WORK as Overweight and on Feb-04-20 RBC Capital Mkts Initiated WORK as Outperform at $25.

There are currently 288.89M shares in the float and 522.07M shares outstanding. There are 15.29% shares short in WORKs float.

The industry rank for Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) is 100 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 39% .

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) Fundamental Details:

WORK last 2 years revenues have increased from $400,552 to $570,486 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.05 and a profit of 36.40% next year.

WORKs next year’s growth rate is 36.36 compared to an industry 18.30.

The book value per share (mrq) is 1.33 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.48. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 20.26 compared to an industry of 2.60

WORK fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.33 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.06.

About Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK):

Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.