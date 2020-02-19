Pfizer Inc. (PFE), a Healthcare Drug Manufacturers—General organization, saw its stock trade 36.32 shares, a greater amount when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 18.99M.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) stock traded at $36.32, down -0.19 cents or -0.52% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is $51.75B. Gross Profit is $41.74B and the EBITDA is $21.18B.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 18.99M compared to 21.02M over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. At the time of writing, Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has a 50-day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Pfizer Inc. (PFE).

Approximately 1.10% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) stock is 0.61, indicating its 1.39% to 1.75% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, PFEs short term resistance levels are $42.54, $42.54 and $42.54 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, PFE has short term rating of Bearish (-0.48), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.27) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.31) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.35).

PFE is trading 6.92% off its 52 week low at $33.97 and -18.49% off its 52 week high of $44.56. Performance wise, PFE stock has recently shown investors -3.94% a drop in a week, -10.56% a drop in a month and -0.63% a drop in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has shown a return of -7.30% since the first of the year.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Key Details:

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $200.999B. PFE insiders hold roughly 0.03% of the shares.

On Oct-17-19 BofA/Merrill Resumed PFE as Neutral at $37. On Jan-07-20 RBC Capital Mkts Initiated PFE as Outperform at $46 and on Feb-06-20 Mizuho Initiated PFE as Buy.

There are currently 5.53B shares in the float and 5.60B shares outstanding. There are 1.10% shares short in PFEs float.

The industry rank for Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 77 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 30% .

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Key Fundamentals:

PFE last 2 years revenues have decreased from $53,647,000 to $51,750,000 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Pfizer Inc. (PFE) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.73 and a profit of 8.53% next year.

The growth rate on PFE this year is -5.08 compared to an industry 6.40. PFEs next year’s growth rate is -2.86 compared to an industry 9.30.

The book value per share (mrq) is 11.74 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.62. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.09 compared to an industry of 6.08 and PFEs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 9.47 compared to an industry of 12.11.

PFE fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.80 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.70.

About Pfizer Inc. (PFE):

New York-based, Pfizer, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of a wide range of medicines and vaccines along with consumer health care products. Its key acquisitions include cancer-focused biotech Array BioPharma in July 2019, cancer-focused biopharma company, Medivation in September 2016, Anacor in June 2016, sterile injectable drugs and biosimilars manufacturer, Hospira in September 2015, King Pharmaceuticals in February 2011 and Wyeth in October 2009.Its key divestitures include Hospira infusion systems business to ICU Medical in 2017, Nutrition business to Nestlé in 2012 and Capsugel unit to Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. in 2011. In June 2013, Pfizer gave up its stake in its Animal Health business, which was spun off in early 2013 and started trading on NYSE from Feb 1, 2013 under the name Zoetis.Pfizer reports under two business units — Pfizer Biopharmaceuticals Group and Upjohn. Biopharma comprises six business units – Oncology, Inflammation & Immunology, Rare Disease, Hospital, Vaccines and Internal Medicine. Upjohn is a global, off-patent branded and generic established medicines business, which includes 20 off patent solid oral dose legacy brands, as well as certain generic medicines. In July 2019, Pfizer announced a definitive agreement to spin-off the Upjohn unit and combine it with generic drugmaker Mylan to create a new generic pharmaceutical company to be called Viatris. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2020. The Consumer Healthcare segment, an over-the-counter medicines business, was merged with Glaxo’s unit in July 2019 to form a new joint venture (JV). Pfizer owns a stake of 32% in the JV and Glaxo owns the remaining 68%.Pfizer reported worldwide sales of $51.8 billion in 2019 (down 4%). Biopharmaceuticals and Upjohn segments accounted for 76% and 20% of total revenues, respectively in 2019. Biopharmaceuticals segment sales were $39.4 billion in 2019, up 5% year over year. Upjohn recorded sales of $10.23 billion, down 18%. Seven months sales for the CHC unit, which is now divested, were $2.1 billion in 2019, accounting for 4% of total revenues.