Energy Transfer LP (ET), a Energy Oil & Gas Midstream corporation, saw its stock exchange 12.70 shares, a reduction when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 21.53M.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) stock is quoted at $12.70, down -0.02 cents or -0.16% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is $54.07B. Gross Profit is $9.44B and the EBITDA is $10.58B.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Energy Transfer LP (ET) is 21.53M compared to 17.15M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. Right now, Energy Transfer LP (ET) has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Energy Transfer LP (ET).

Approximately 3.81% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Energy Transfer LP (ET) stock is 1.56, indicating its 2.54% to 2.58% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, ET’s short term support levels are around $19.81, $19.81 and $19.81 on the downside. ETs short term resistance levels are $19.81, $19.81 and $19.81 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ET has short term rating of Bearish (-0.45), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.21) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.34) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.33).

ET is trading 17.21% off its 52 week low at $10.84 and -20.53% off its 52 week high of $15.98. Performance wise, ET stock has recently shown investors 4.18% a greater amount in a week, -6.48% a reduction in a month and 13.60% a greater amount in the past quarter.

More importantly, Energy Transfer LP (ET) has shown a return of -1.01% since the beginning of the year.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Key Figures:

Energy Transfer LP (ET) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $34.094B. ET insiders hold roughly 13.56% of the shares.

On Apr-16-19 Raymond James Upgrade ET as Outperform → Strong Buy, On Jul-17-19 Piper Jaffray Initiated ET as Overweight at $22 and on Jan-06-20 Morgan Stanley Initiated ET as Overweight at $18.

There are currently 2.37B shares in the float and 2.70B shares outstanding. There are 3.81% shares short in ETs float.

The industry rank for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is 178 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 30% .

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Fundamental Details:

ET last 2 years revenues have decreased from $54,087,000 to $54,066,000 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Energy Transfer LP (ET) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.36 and a profit of 7.78% next year.

The growth rate on ET this year is 17.39 compared to an industry -4.80. ETs next year’s growth rate is 2.96 compared to an industry 8.00.

The book value per share (mrq) is 7.97 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.08. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.04 compared to an industry of 2.19 and ETs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 6.68 compared to an industry of 6.41.

ET fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.35 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.34.

About Energy Transfer LP (ET):

Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States.