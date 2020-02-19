Carvana Co. (CVNA), a Consumer Cyclical Internet Retail corporation, saw its stock exchange 94.31 common shares, a greater amount compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.3M.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) stock is trading at $94.31, up 5.69 cents or +6.42% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Carvana Co. (CVNA) is $3.42B. Gross Profit is $201.11M and the EBITDA is $-213.4M.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Carvana Co. (CVNA) is 1.3M compared to 1.43M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Carvana Co. (CVNA) has a 50-day moving average of $87.53 and a 200-day moving average of $82.46. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Carvana Co. (CVNA).

Approximately 37.40% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The Carvana Co. (CVNA) stock is indicating its 4.52% to 4.48% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, CVNA’s short term support levels are around $82.46, $82.46 and $82.46 on the downside. CVNAs short term resistance levels are $82.46, $82.46 and $82.46 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CVNA has short term rating of Neutral (0.15), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.25) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.26) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.22).

CVNA is trading 176.08% off its 52 week low at $34.16 and -4.92% off its 52 week high of $99.19. Performance wise, CVNA stock has recently shown investors 5.44% a greater amount in a week, 8.14% a greater amount in a month and 20.91% a greater amount in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Carvana Co. (CVNA) has shown a return of 2.46% since the beginning of the year.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) Key Evaluation:

Carvana Co. (CVNA) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $14.293B. CVNA insiders hold roughly 2.65% of the shares.

On Jan-09-20 The Benchmark Company Initiated CVNA as Hold, On Feb-06-20 Evercore ISI Initiated CVNA as In-line and on Feb-07-20 Evercore ISI Initiated CVNA as In-line.

There are currently 48.98M shares in the float and 149.47M shares outstanding. There are 37.40% shares short in CVNAs float.

The industry rank for Carvana Co. (CVNA) is 147 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 42% .

Carvana Co. (CVNA) Fundamental Evaluation:

CVNA last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,955,467 to $3,421,147 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Carvana Co. (CVNA) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.62 and a profit of 26.10% next year.

The growth rate on CVNA this year is -24.86 compared to an industry 10.00. CVNAs next year’s growth rate is 18.98 compared to an industry 17.40.

The book value per share (mrq) is 2.12 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.85. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 45.93 compared to an industry of 5.35

CVNA fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -2.16 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.65.

About Carvana Co. (CVNA):

Carvana Co. provide eCommerce platform for buying used cars. Carvana Co. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.