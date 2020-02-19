BlackBerry Limited (BB), a Technology Software—Infrastructure business, saw its stock trade 6.09 shares, a spike compared to its 10-day trading volume of 6.04M.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) stock is quoted at $6.09, up 0.26 cents or +4.46% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for BlackBerry Limited (BB) is $1.01B. Gross Profit is $700M and the EBITDA is $63M.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of BlackBerry Limited (BB) is 6.04M compared to 5M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. At the time of writing, BlackBerry Limited (BB) has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of BlackBerry Limited (BB).

Approximately 5.69% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of BlackBerry Limited (BB) stock is 1.76, indicating its 3.65% to 2.82% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, BB’s short term support levels are around $8.02, $8.02 and $8.02 on the downside. BBs short term resistance levels are $8.02, $8.02 and $8.02 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BB has short term rating of Bearish (-0.43), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.00) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.20) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.08).

BB is trading 25.31% off its 52 week low at $4.86 and -40.82% off its 52 week high of $10.29. Performance wise, BB stock has recently shown investors 0.66% a spike in a week, -10.70% a slope in a month and 13.20% a spike in the past quarter.

Furthermore, BlackBerry Limited (BB) has shown a return of -5.14% since the first of the year.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Key Research:

BlackBerry Limited (BB) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $3.359B. BB insiders hold roughly 1.10% of the shares.

On Sep-25-19 RBC Capital Mkts Reiterated BB as Sector Perform at $9 → $7.50. On Sep-25-19 TD Securities Reiterated BB as Buy at $14.50 → $10 and on Nov-04-19 BofA/Merrill Upgrade BB as Underperform → Neutral.

There are currently 538.53M shares in the float and 565.08M shares outstanding. There are 5.69% shares short in BBs float.

The industry rank for BlackBerry Limited (BB) is 105 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 41% .

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Key Fundamentals:

BB last 2 years revenues have decreased from $904,000 to $1,013,000 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects BlackBerry Limited (BB) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.04 and a profit of 85.54% next year.

The growth rate on BB this year is -66.67 compared to an industry 1.20. BBs next year’s growth rate is 87.50 compared to an industry 11.20.

The book value per share (mrq) is 4.59 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.56. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.26 compared to an industry of 1.66 and BBs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 15.05 compared to an industry of 4.79.

BB fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.08 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.04.

About BlackBerry Limited (BB):

Headquartered in Waterloo, Canada, BlackBerry Limited was founded in 1984. The company operates in North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Other regions. The cybersecurity software and services company provides devices and software platform for managing security, mobility and communications between and among hardware, programs, mobile apps and the Internet of Things.In 2017, the company announced its decision to end all internal hardware development and outsource the same to its partners. BlackBerry receives royalty per unit from hardware products.By product and service type, IoT generated 51.8% of total non-GAAP revenues in third-quarter fiscal 2020 and BlackBerry Cylance contributed 18.9%. Licensing raked in 27.5% of total non-GAAP revenues, while the balance accounted for Other.Geographically, North America has contributed 70.4% of total GAAP revenues. Europe, Middle East and Africa have notched up 22.5% of the revenue pie. Other regions have yielded 7.1% of total revenues in third-quarter fiscal 2020.