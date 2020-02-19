Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), a Consumer Cyclical Auto Manufacturers corporation, saw its stock trade 858.40 shares, a higher demand when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 17.8M.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) stock is trading at $858.40, up 58.37 cents or +7.30% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is $24.58B. Gross Profit is $4.07B and the EBITDA is $2.19B.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is 17.8M compared to 16.4M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. At the time of writing, Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) has a 50-day moving average of $611.95 and a 200-day moving average of $366.39. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA).

Approximately 17.61% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) stock is 0.67, indicating its 4.99% to 7.13% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, TSLA’s short term support levels are around $485.70, $485.70 and $485.70 on the downside. TSLAs short term resistance level is $485.70 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, TSLA has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.51), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.47) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.58) giving it an overall rating of Very Bullish (0.52).

TSLA is trading 384.99% off its 52 week low at $176.99 and -11.41% off its 52 week high of $968.99. Performance wise, TSLA stock has recently shown investors 11.30% a higher demand in a week, 67.17% a higher demand in a month and 145.71% a higher demand in the past quarter.

More importantly, Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) has shown a return of 105.20% since the 1st of this year.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Key Statistics:

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $155.664B. TSLA insiders hold roughly 20.56% of the shares.

On Feb-05-20 Canaccord Genuity Downgrade TSLA as Buy → Hold, On Feb-18-20 Bernstein Reiterated TSLA as Mkt Perform at $325 → $730 and on Feb-18-20 Morgan Stanley Reiterated TSLA as Underweight at $360 → $500.

There are currently 141.71M shares in the float and 181.14M shares outstanding. There are 17.61% shares short in TSLAs float.

The industry rank for Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is 160 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 32% .

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Key Fundamentals:

TSLA last 2 years revenues have decreased from $24,578,000 to $24,420,268 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.80 and a profit of 86.76% next year.

The growth rate on TSLA this year is 5,938.46 compared to an industry 11.00. TSLAs next year’s growth rate is 89.17 compared to an industry 6.80.

The book value per share (mrq) is 36.77 and cash per share (mrq) is 34.60. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 20.72 compared to an industry of 2.79 and TSLAs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 104.54 compared to an industry of 7.53.

TSLA fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 8.08 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.84.

About Tesla, Inc. (TSLA):

Palo Alto, CA-based Tesla, Inc. was incorporated in Delaware in July 2003. The company designs, produces and sells electric cars, solar energy generation systems and energy storage product.The company operates under three segments: Automotive, Energy Generation & Storage and Financial Services. While automotive revenues accounted for 84.7% of 2019 revenues, energy generation and financial services constituted 6.2% and 9.1% of the total sales, respectively.Presently, the company produces and sells three fully electric vehicles: the Model S sedan, the Model X sport utility vehicle (“SUV”) and the Model 3 sedan. With Model 3 sedan being its flagship vehicle, Tesla has established itself as a leader in the EV segment. Tesla’s future product lineup includes Model Y, Cybertruck, Semi truck and Roadster. The firm manufactures its vehicles primarily at facilities located in Fremont, California, Lathrop, California, Tilburg, Netherlands. Tesla’s first and second Gigafactory are located in Nevada and New York (Gigafactory 2). In January 2019, it began construction of our Gigafactory Shanghai in China. Tesla’s new Shanghai plant will give the company direct access to this market and allow it to cut costs substantially. Tesla aims fourth Gigafactory in Berlin to boost output. Car production in the Berlin Gigafactory is expected to begin in late 2021.Additionally, the EV pioneer leverages its technological expertise in batteries, power electronics, and integrated systems to manufacture and sell energy storage products.Solar Glass Roof, Powerwall and Powerpack are also expected to enhance its prospects.Using the energy management technologies and manufacturing processes developed for vehicle powertrain systems, Tesla develops energy storage products for use in homes, commercial facilities and on the utility grid. Advances in battery architecture, thermal management and power electronics get leveraged in the energy storage products as well.The company also offers financing arrangements for its vehicles in North America, Europe and Asia primarily through various financial institutions.