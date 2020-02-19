Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD), a Financial Services Banks—Regional corporation, saw its stock trade 7.32 common shares, an increase against to its 10-day trading volume of 15.6M.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) stock traded at $7.32, down -0.21 cents or -2.85% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Gross Profit is $87.39B..

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is 15.6M compared to 14.03M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. Right now, Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD).

Approximately 0.38% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) stock is indicating its 2.23% to 2.45% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, BBDs short term resistance levels are $10.29, $10.29 and $10.29 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BBD has short term rating of Bearish (-0.35), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.33) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.29) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.33).

BBD is trading 2.09% off its 52 week low at $7.17 and -27.05% off its 52 week high of $10.03. Performance wise, BBD stock has recently shown investors -6.63% a lower amount in a week, -11.11% a lower amount in a month and -5.89% a lower amount in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has shown a return of -18.12% since the 1st of this year.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Key Research:

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $56.856B. BBD insiders hold roughly 0.01% of the shares.

On Jun-10-19 Goldman Initiated BBD as Sell, On Aug-07-19 Morgan Stanley Upgrade BBD as Equal-Weight → Overweight and on Jan-21-20 BofA/Merrill Downgrade BBD as Buy → Neutral.

There are currently 5.76B shares in the float and 8.03B shares outstanding. There are 0.38% shares short in BBDs float.

The industry rank for Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is 174 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 32% .

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Fundamental Data:

BBD last 2 years revenues have decreased from $91,193,634 to $88,790,748 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.20 and a profit of 9.90% next year.

The growth rate on BBD this year is 9.86 compared to an industry 1.60. BBDs next year’s growth rate is 5.13 compared to an industry 5.80.

The book value per share (mrq) is 4.55 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.73 compared to an industry of 0.91 and BBDs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 8.09 compared to an industry of 7.79.

BBD fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.78 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.18.

About Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD):

Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors.