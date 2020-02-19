B2Gold Corp. (BTG), a Basic Materials Gold organization, saw its stock exchange 4.5000 shares, a drop compared to its 10-day trading volume of 6.51M.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) stock traded at $4.5000, up 0.36 cents or +8.70% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is $1.25B. Gross Profit is $671.09M and the EBITDA is $590.42M.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is 6.51M compared to 5.88M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. Right now, B2Gold Corp. (BTG) has a 50-day moving average of $4.1321 and a 200-day moving average of $3.6570. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of B2Gold Corp. (BTG).

Approximately 1.03% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The B2Gold Corp. (BTG) stock is indicating its 3.60% to 3.39% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, BTG’s short term support levels are around $3.50, $3.50 and $3.50 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, BTG has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.51), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.67) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.65) giving it an overall rating of Very Bullish (0.61).

BTG is trading 87.50% off its 52 week low at $2.40 and 0.90% off its 52 week high of $4.46. Performance wise, BTG stock has recently shown investors 7.14% an inflation in a week, 10.02% an inflation in a month and 27.48% an inflation in the past quarter.

More importantly, B2Gold Corp. (BTG) has shown a return of 12.22% since the 1st of this year.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Key Research:

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $4.614B. BTG insiders hold roughly 3.06% of the shares.

On Mar-02-17 BofA/Merrill Resumed BTG as Buy, On Apr-24-19 Canaccord Genuity Initiated BTG as Buy and on Dec-05-19 RBC Capital Mkts Resumed BTG as Outperform.

There are currently 1.01B shares in the float and 1.03B shares outstanding. There are 1.03% shares short in BTGs float.

The industry rank for B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is 45 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 18% .

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Fundamental Details:

BTG last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,225,061 to $1,246,525 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects B2Gold Corp. (BTG) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.01 and a profit of 250.00% next year.

The growth rate on BTG this year is 50.00 compared to an industry 26.70. BTGs next year’s growth rate is 79.17 compared to an industry 7.40.

The book value per share (mrq) is 1.76 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.47 compared to an industry of 1.93 and BTGs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 8.50 compared to an industry of 9.59.

BTG fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.24 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.07.

About B2Gold Corp. (BTG):

Founded in 2007, Vancouver-based B2Gold Corp is a gold producer with three operational mines (one each in Mali, Namibia, Philippines). The company also has a 48.3% interest in the Gramalote Project in Colombia and an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. The company also has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Colombia, Namibia, and Finland.On Oct 15, 2019, B2Gold completed the sale of El Limon and La Libertad mines, the Pavon Gold Project and additional mineral concessions in Nicaragua to Calibre Mining. Calibre acquired the Nicaraguan assets for an aggregate consideration of $100 million plus additional working capital adjustments of approximately $19 million. The company now directly owns 30% equity interest in Calibre.The company now operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia and the Masbate Mine in Philippines.The Fekola Mine is located in southwest Mali, on the border between Mali and Senegal, approximately 500 km due west of the capital city, Bamako. The first gold pour at the Fekola Mine took place on Oct 7, 2017.The Otjikoto Mine is located in the north-central part of Namibia, approximately 300 km north of the country’s capital, Windhoek. Otjikoto is the largest gold producer in the country. Otjikoto achieved commercial production on Feb 28, 2015.The Masbate Gold Project is located on Masbate Island in the Philippines. The company has recently completed an expansion project for the upgrade of the processing plant from 6.5 million Mtpa to 8.0 Mtpa.The company’s ongoing strategy focuses on maximizing profitable production from its mines, reducing debt, expanding the Fekola Mine throughput and annual production, advancing its pipeline of development and exploration projects, and evaluating exploration opportunities.B2Gold and AngloGold Ashanti Limited have agreed to amend the shareholding percentage and management structure of their Gramalote gold joint venture (JV) project in Colombia. B2Gold will solely fund the project expenditures of $13.9 million to raise its ownership to 50%. Each company will now own half of the project.