Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), a Energy Oil & Gas Integrated business, saw its stock exchange 59.88 common shares, a rise when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 16.74M.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) stock is quoted at $59.88, down -0.77 cents or -1.27% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is $264.94B. Gross Profit is $54.51B and the EBITDA is $38.82B.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is 16.74M compared to 15.84M over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. Currently, Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) has a 50-day moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day moving average of $68.63. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM).

Approximately 1.01% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) stock is 1.00, indicating its 1.45% to 1.68% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, XOMs short term resistance levels are $73.85, $73.85 and $73.85 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, XOM has short term rating of Neutral (-0.24), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.35) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.03) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.21).

XOM is trading 0.44% off its 52 week low at $59.62 and -28.28% off its 52 week high of $83.49. Performance wise, XOM stock has recently shown investors -0.13% a lower demand in a week, -12.99% a lower demand in a month and -12.58% a lower demand in the past quarter.

More importantly, Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) has shown a return of -14.19% since the first of the year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Key Research:

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $253.532B. XOM insiders hold roughly 0.07% of the shares.

On Jan-23-20 Scotiabank Downgrade XOM as Sector Perform → Sector Underperform at $75. On Feb-03-20 Goldman Downgrade XOM as Neutral → Sell at $72 → $59 and on Feb-03-20 Cowen Reiterated XOM as Market Perform at $75 → $70.

There are currently 4.23B shares in the float and 4.25B shares outstanding. There are 1.01% shares short in XOMs float.

The industry rank for Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is 191 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 25% .

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Fundamental Evaluation:

XOM last 2 years revenues have decreased from $279,332,000 to $264,938,000 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.65 and a profit of 11.96% next year.

The growth rate on XOM this year is 40.89 compared to an industry 10.80. XOMs next year’s growth rate is 9.78 compared to an industry 4.50.

The book value per share (mrq) is 44.47 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.26. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.29 compared to an industry of 1.05 and XOMs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 6.37 compared to an industry of 3.89.

XOM fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.17 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.66.

About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM):

Exxon Mobil Corporation, headquartered in Irving, TX, is the largest publicly-traded U.S. energy firm. Being an integrated energy player, the firm has operating interests in prolific oil and natural gas resources across the world. Notably, ExxonMobil’s refining and marketing businesses are the largest in the world.The integrated energy firm, founded in 1870, operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemicals.Upstream: Through this segment, ExxonMobil is involved in exploring and producing oil and natural gas resources across the world including the United States, Asia, Canada, South America, Australia, Oceania, Europe and Africa.The upstream operations generally contribute the maximum to the company’s earnings. ExxonMobil announced that it has produced 3.95 million oil-equivalent barrels per day through 2019. In Guyana, ExxonMobil continues to make major offshore oil discoveries. The company also announced strategic acquisitions in Brazil, Papua New Guinea, transactions of tight oil plays in the United States and Mozambique.Through 2018, ExxonMobil added 4.5 billion oil-equivalent barrels of proved oil and gas reserves. Thus, the company was able to replace 313% of production through last year. As of Dec 31, 2018, ExxonMobil recorded its reserves at 24.3 billion oil-equivalent barrels, representing an increase of 23% year over year. Notably, the upstream segment accounted for 83.2% of the company’s 2019 earnings.Downstream: Through downstream operations, the company operates 21 refineries across 14 countries. This segment — which accounted for 13.4% of 2019 earnings — comprises ExxonMobil’s worldwide portfolio of refining, marketing and distribution assets. Of the refining capacity of about 4.7 million barrels per day, more than two-thirds are located outside the United States, mostly in Europe, the Asia-Pacific and Canada.Chemicals: Through chemical operations, ExxonMobil is primarily involved in manufacturing raw materials that are being employed for making plastics. Chemicals represented roughly 3.4% of 2019 earnings.