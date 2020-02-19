Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), a Healthcare Drug Manufacturers—General organization, saw its stock trade 66.07 common shares, a pop compared to its 10-day trading volume of 10.37M.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) stock is quoted at $66.07, down -0.31 cents or -0.47% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is $26.14B. Gross Profit is $18.93B and the EBITDA is $7.71B.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 10.37M compared to 18.42M over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. At the time of writing, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) has a 50-day moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY).

Approximately 2.73% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) stock is 0.77, indicating its 1.45% to 1.83% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, BMY’s short term support levels are around $73.40, $73.40 and $73.40 on the downside. BMYs short term resistance levels are $73.40 and $73.40 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BMY has short term rating of Neutral (0.00), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.27) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.17) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.15).

BMY is trading 55.53% off its 52 week low at $42.48 and -3.32% off its 52 week high of $68.34. Performance wise, BMY stock has recently shown investors -1.26% a reduction in a week, -1.06% a reduction in a month and 12.92% a pop in the past quarter.

More importantly, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) has shown a return of 2.93% since the beginning of the year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Key Details:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $154.881B. BMY insiders hold roughly 0.10% of the shares.

On Nov-22-19 Morgan Stanley Resumed BMY as Equal-Weight at $60. On Dec-13-19 Argus Upgrade BMY as Hold → Buy at $80 and on Jan-06-20 Citigroup Resumed BMY as Buy at $73.

There are currently 2.33B shares in the float and 2.33B shares outstanding. There are 2.73% shares short in BMYs float.

The industry rank for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 76 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 30% .

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Key Fundamentals:

BMY last 2 years revenues have increased from $22,561,000 to $26,145,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.50 and a profit of 20.05% next year.

The growth rate on BMY this year is 29.85 compared to an industry 6.10. BMYs next year’s growth rate is 19.54 compared to an industry 9.70.

The book value per share (mrq) is 10.81 and cash per share (mrq) is 13.94. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 6.06 compared to an industry of 6.08 and BMYs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 11.74 compared to an industry of 12.11.

BMY fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 5.77 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.50.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY):

New York-based Bristol-Myers Squibb is a global specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments targeting serious diseases. The company’s key oncology products include Opdivo, Sprycel, Yervoy and Empliciti. Beyond oncology, the company remains focused on immunology and cardiovascular drugs like Orencia and Eliquis. In 2015, it received FDA approval for Daklinza, in combination with Sovaldi for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) genotype 3. The company’s virology portfolio also comprises products like Baraclude, Reyataz and Sustiva.After the sale of the global Diabetes business to AstraZeneca (February 2014) and the discontinuation of discovery research efforts in virology (February 2016), Bristol-Myers is focusing solely on research in core therapeutic areas like oncology, immuno-oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, fibrosis and genetically defined diseases.Key acquisitions include IFM in 2017, Cormorant and Padlock in 2016, Cardioxyl and Flexus in 2015 and iPierian in 2014. In April 2014, the company acquired iPierian, Inc. to strengthen its pipeline further. Concurrently, the company divested small molecule manufacturing operations in Swords, Ireland in 2017; certain OTC brands and investigational HIV medicines businesses in 2016; Erbitux in North America, and certain mature and other OTC brands businesses in 2015; and diabetes business in 2014. In November 2019, Bristol-Myers acquired Celgene for $74 billion.Bristol-Myers reported revenues of $26.1 billion in 2019, up 16% from 2018. Opdivo sales came in at $7.2 billion and Eliquis sales came in at $7.9 billion.