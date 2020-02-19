GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX), a Consumer Defensive Education & Training Services business, saw its stock exchange 37.86 common shares, a higher demand when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 3.61M.

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) stock traded at $37.86, up 3.36 cents or +9.74% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Gross Profit is $254.55M..

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) is 3.61M compared to 2.55M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. At the time of writing, GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) has a 50-day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX).

Approximately 10.49% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) stock is indicating its 8.24% to 9.24% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, GSX’s short term support levels are around $231.67, $231.67 and $231.67 on the downside. GSXs short term resistance levels are $231.67 and $231.67 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, GSX has short term rating of Bullish (0.46), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.56) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.58) giving it an overall rating of Very Bullish (0.53).

GSX is trading 343.85% off its 52 week low at $8.53 and -10.01% off its 52 week high of $42.07. Performance wise, GSX stock has recently shown investors -9.30% decrease in a week, 24.54% a higher demand in a month and 159.67% a higher demand in the past quarter.

More importantly, GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) has shown a return of 73.19% since the first of the year.

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) Key Statistics:

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $8.924B. GSX insiders hold roughly 0.00% of the shares.

On Jul-01-19 Barclays Initiated GSX as Overweight, On Jan-21-20 Goldman Initiated GSX as Buy at $45 and on Feb-03-20 Citigroup Initiated GSX as Buy at $42.

There are currently 138.39M shares in the float and 252.51M shares outstanding. There are 10.49% shares short in GSXs float.

The industry rank for GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) is 100 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 39% .

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) Fundamental Data:

GSX last 2 years revenues have decreased from $397,306 to $1,362,093 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.62 and a profit of 172.18% next year.

The growth rate on GSX this year is 123.53 compared to an industry 5.10. GSXs next year’s growth rate is 31.58 compared to an industry 18.30.

The book value per share (mrq) is 0.89 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.59. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 43.48 compared to an industry of 2.60

GSX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.16

About GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX):

GSX Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company. It offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX Techedu Inc. is based in Beijing, China.