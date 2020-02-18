Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG), a Communication Services Telecom Services organization, saw its stock exchange 10.56 common shares, a lower demand compared to its 10-day trading volume of 3.15M.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) stock is quoted at $10.56, up 1.49 cents or +16.37% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) is $1.15B. Gross Profit is $621.79M and the EBITDA is $105.28M.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) is 3.15M compared to 3.52M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG).

Approximately 6.77% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) stock is 0.10, indicating its 3.64% to 3.82% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, VG’s short term support levels are around $13.04, $13.04 and $13.04 on the downside. VGs short term resistance levels are $13.04, $13.04 and $13.04 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, VG has short term rating of Neutral (0.20), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.23) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.08) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.17).

VG is trading 50.00% off its 52 week low at $7.01 and -23.53% off its 52 week high of $13.75. Performance wise, VG stock has recently shown investors -3.30% a lower demand in a week, 2.25% a higher demand in a month and 15.98% a higher demand in the past quarter.

More importantly, Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) has shown a return of 22.40% since the 1st of this year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Key Statistics:

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.558B. VG insiders hold roughly 5.79% of the shares.

On Sep-19-19 Morgan Stanley Initiated VG as Equal-Weight at $15. On Nov-27-19 JP Morgan Initiated VG as Neutral at $9.50 and on Dec-23-19 Needham Reiterated VG as Buy at $14 → $11.

There are currently 228.55M shares in the float and 249.85M shares outstanding. There are 6.77% shares short in VGs float.

The industry rank for Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) is 55 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 22% .

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Key Fundamentals:

VG last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,048,782 to $1,153,462 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.05 and a loss of -0.57% next year.

The growth rate on VG this year is -40.63 compared to an industry -12.50. VGs next year’s growth rate is -5.26 compared to an industry 14.80.

The book value per share (mrq) is 2.21 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.07. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.11 compared to an industry of 4.25 and VGs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 13.34 compared to an industry of 24.20.

VG fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.19 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.06.

About Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG):

Vonage is redefining communications by offering consumers and small businesses an affordable alternative to traditional telephone service. The fastest growing telephony company in North America, Vonage’s service area encompasses more than 2000 active rate centers in over 130 global markets. Vonage is sold directly through their website and retail partners such as SAM’s Club, Amazon.com, RadioShack, Best Buy, Circuit City, Staples, Fry’s Electronics and Office Depot. Wholesale partners such as EarthLink, ARMSTRONG(R), Advanced Cable Communications and the Coldwater Board of Public Utilities resell the Vonage broadband phone service under their own unique brands. With more than 300,000 lines in service, Vonage continues to add more than 30,000 lines per month to its network. Over 10 million calls per week are made using Vonage, the easy-to-use, feature-rich, flat rate phone service.