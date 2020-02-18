Legg Mason, Inc. (LM), a Financial Services Asset Management business, saw its stock trade 50.35 shares, a reduction compared to its 10-day trading volume of 516.08k.

Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) stock is trading at $50.35, up 9.63 cents or +23.66% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) is $2.9B. Gross Profit is $1.08B and the EBITDA is $569.79M.

Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) is 516.08k compared to 670.11k over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. Right now, Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) has a 50-day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Legg Mason, Inc. (LM).

Approximately 3.21% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) stock is 1.53, indicating its 1.62% to 2.10% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, LM’s short term support levels are around $42.27, $42.27 and $42.27 on the downside. LMs short term resistance levels are $42.27 and $42.27 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, LM has short term rating of Bullish (0.44), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.17) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.06) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.22).

LM is trading 90.84% off its 52 week low at $26.36 and 20.98% off its 52 week high of $41.58. Performance wise, LM stock has recently shown investors 2.60% a rise in a week, 8.59% a rise in a month and 4.73% a rise in the past quarter.

More importantly, Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) has shown a return of 13.39% since the first of the year.

Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) Key Figures:

Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $4.371B. LM insiders hold roughly 2.24% of the shares.

On Feb-05-19 Citigroup Upgrade LM as Neutral → Buy, On May-22-19 Evercore ISI Upgrade LM as Underperform → In-line and on Sep-13-19 Wells Fargo Downgrade LM as Outperform → Market Perform.

There are currently 84.95M shares in the float and 86.98M shares outstanding. There are 3.21% shares short in LMs float.

The industry rank for Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) is 14 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 5% .

Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) Key Fundamentals:

LM last 2 years revenues have decreased from $2,903,259 to $2,895,143 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.98 and a profit of 11.76% next year.

The growth rate on LM this year is -1,084.21 compared to an industry 6.40. LMs next year’s growth rate is 12.03 compared to an industry 8.10.

The book value per share (mrq) is 43.79 and cash per share (mrq) is 15.47. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.92 compared to an industry of 1.68 and LMs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 4.27 compared to an industry of 10.50.

LM fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.74 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.98.

About Legg Mason, Inc. (LM):

Headquartered in Baltimore, MD, Legg Mason Inc. is a global asset management firm focused on the growth and preservation of its clients’ capital through its proprietary mutual funds and separately-managed accounts (SMAs).It was founded in 1899 and incorporated in 1981. As a holding company, Legg Mason provides asset management, investment banking and related financial services through its various subsidiaries. The company operates in United States of America and the United Kingdom but also has offices including Australia, Bahamas, Brazil, and China.Legg Mason operates through one reportable business segment, Global Asset Management. The company has 2 principal revenue segments:The Investment Advisory Services (accounted for 90% of total operating revenue in fiscal 2019) includes discretionary and non-discretionary management of separate investment accounts in numerous investment styles for institutional and individual investors. The Distribution and Service Fees (10%) includes fees received for distributing investment products and services or for providing other support services to investment portfolios.Legg Mason’s AUM is split between fixed income, equity and liquidity investments. Equity assets are primarily managed by ClearBridge, Royce, Batterymarch, Permal and Brandywine, with fixed income assets primarily managed by Western Asset and Brandywine, and liquidity assets managed by Western Asset. As of Dec 31, 2019, Legg Mason’s AUM was $803.5 billion. Of the total AUM, fixed income constituted 56%, equity 27%, liquidity 8% and alternatives 9%.