Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS), a Technology Information Technology Services corporation, saw its stock exchange 123.21 shares, a drop against to its 10-day trading volume of 925.08k.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) stock is changing hands at $123.21, up 10.4 cents or +9.21% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) is $10.79B. Gross Profit is $1.5B and the EBITDA is $1.06B.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) is 925.08k compared to 836.96k over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. Right now, Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) has a 50-day moving average of $103.58 and a 200-day moving average of $90.80. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS).

Approximately 2.53% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) stock is 1.52, indicating its 1.62% to 1.80% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, LDOS’s short term support levels are around $108.55, $108.55 and $108.55 on the downside. LDOSs short term resistance level is $108.55 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, LDOS has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.56), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.69) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.33) giving it an overall rating of Very Bullish (0.53).

LDOS is trading 107.42% off its 52 week low at $59.73 and 8.92% off its 52 week high of $113.75. Performance wise, LDOS stock has recently shown investors 2.45% a rise in a week, 10.45% a rise in a month and 26.06% a rise in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) has shown a return of 15.24% since the 1st of this year.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) Key Research:

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $17.441B. LDOS insiders hold roughly 0.51% of the shares.

On Sep-20-19 Barclays Initiated LDOS as Equal Weight at $97. On Sep-24-19 JP Morgan Initiated LDOS as Neutral at $95 and on Jan-09-20 Wells Fargo Downgrade LDOS as Overweight → Equal Weight at $102.

There are currently 140.85M shares in the float and 141.93M shares outstanding. There are 2.53% shares short in LDOSs float.

The industry rank for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) is 187 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 27% .

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) Fundamentals Statistics:

LDOS last 2 years revenues have increased from $10,194,000 to $10,787,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.35 and a profit of 10.51% next year.

The growth rate on LDOS this year is 14.16 compared to an industry 19.70. LDOSs next year’s growth rate is 9.00 compared to an industry 9.50.

The book value per share (mrq) is 22.70 and cash per share (mrq) is 4.47. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.91 compared to an industry of 4.55 and LDOSs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 18.03 compared to an industry of 17.15.

LDOS fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 5.00 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.35.

About Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS):

Founded in 1969, Delaware-based Leidos Holdings, Inc. is a global science and technology leader that serves the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. Its core capabilities include providing solutions in the fields of cybersecurity; data analytics; enterprise IT modernization; operations and logistics; sensors, collection and phenomenology; software development; and systems engineering. Outside the United State, the company’s international customers include foreign governments and their agencies, primarily located in the United Kingdom, the Middle East and Australia.Leidos Holdings currently operates through three business segments namely — Defense Solutions, Civil and Health.Defense Solutions: This business segment offers surveillance and reconnaissance, integrated systems solutions and global services for the U.S. Intelligence Community, military commands as well as other government and commercial customers. It provides multi-spectral, airborne, ground and maritime ISR collection as well as processing systems, advanced sensor design, command and control solutions, and training systems. In 2018, this division generated sales of $4,948 million, contributing 49% to total business sales.Civil: This segment provides aviation solutions, security products, enterprise IT services, federal environment and infrastructure solutions as well as logistics. While aviation solutions provide systems integration for Air Navigation Service Providers, including the FAA and airport operators, security products include Vehicle and Cargo Inspection System, explosive detection systems as well as radiation detection systems. The unit realized sales of $3,429 million in 2018, accounting for 34% of total business sales.Health: This unit offers affordable solutions to federal and commercial customers, which are responsible for the health and well-being of people worldwide comprising service members and veterans. Its primary capabilities include providing complex systems integration, managed health services, enterprise IT transformation and life sciences. Sales at this division totaled $1,817 million in 2018, representing 17% of the entire business sales.