VEON Ltd. (VEON), a Communication Services Telecom Services organization, saw its stock exchange 2.3800 common shares, a lower amount when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 9.27M.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) stock is trading at $2.3800, down -0.06 cents or -2.46% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for VEON Ltd. (VEON) is $8.86B. Gross Profit is $6.83B and the EBITDA is $4.22B.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of VEON Ltd. (VEON) is 9.27M compared to 6.73M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. Right now, VEON Ltd. (VEON) has a 50-day moving average of $2.6079 and a 200-day moving average of $2.5281. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of VEON Ltd. (VEON).

Approximately 0.18% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of VEON Ltd. (VEON) stock is 1.53, indicating its 4.03% to 2.45% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, VEON’s short term support levels are around $3.21, $3.21 and $3.21 on the downside. VEONs short term resistance levels are $3.21, $3.21 and $3.21 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, VEON has short term rating of Neutral (-0.11), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.02) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.28) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.05).

VEON is trading 14.49% off its 52 week low at $2.07 and -27.63% off its 52 week high of $3.28. Performance wise, VEON stock has recently shown investors -6.51% a lower amount in a week, -4.31% a lower amount in a month and 0.83% a greater amount in the past quarter.

Furthermore, VEON Ltd. (VEON) has shown a return of -3.56% since the 1st of this year.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Key Research:

VEON Ltd. (VEON) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $4.163B. VEON insiders hold roughly 56.17% of the shares.

On Jul-09-19 BofA/Merrill Upgrade VEON as Neutral → Buy, On Jul-11-19 Goldman Upgrade VEON as Neutral → Buy and on Feb-14-20 JP Morgan Downgrade VEON as Overweight → Underweight.

There are currently 1.76B shares in the float and 1.95B shares outstanding. There are 0.18% shares short in VEONs float.

The industry rank for VEON Ltd. (VEON) is 171 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 33% .

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Fundamental Details:

VEON last 2 years revenues have decreased from $9,086,000 to $8,863,000 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects VEON Ltd. (VEON) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.10 and a profit of 6.05% next year.

The growth rate on VEON this year is 226.09 compared to an industry 0.50. VEONs next year’s growth rate is 24.14 compared to an industry 12.90.

The book value per share (mrq) is 0.70 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.68. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.97 compared to an industry of 2.05 and VEONs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.87 compared to an industry of 6.10.

VEON fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.29

About VEON Ltd. (VEON):

VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland.