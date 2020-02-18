Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX), a Communication Services Internet Content & Information corporation, saw its stock exchange 106.40 shares, a reduction against to its 10-day trading volume of 434.08k.

Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) stock is trading at $106.40, up 8.24 cents or +8.39% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) is $188.96M. Gross Profit is $54.68M and the EBITDA is $-25.4M.

Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) is 434.08k compared to 489.9k over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. Right now, Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) has a 50-day moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average of $52.21. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX).

Approximately 11.98% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) stock is indicating its 5.95% to 4.68% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, CDLX’s short term support levels are around $74.50, $74.50 and $74.50 on the downside. CDLXs short term resistance level is $74.50 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CDLX has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.53), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.60) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.61) giving it an overall rating of Very Bullish (0.58).

CDLX is trading 648.13% off its 52 week low at $14.14 and 6.97% off its 52 week high of $98.89. Performance wise, CDLX stock has recently shown investors 4.84% a greater amount in a week, 18.28% a greater amount in a month and 72.39% a greater amount in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) has shown a return of 56.16% since the start of the year.

Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) Key Figures:

Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.736B. CDLX insiders hold roughly 10.31% of the shares.

On Nov-14-19 JP Morgan Downgrade CDLX as Overweight → Neutral at $58. On Dec-02-19 Craig Hallum Initiated CDLX as Buy and on Jan-15-20 Raymond James Downgrade CDLX as Outperform → Mkt Perform.

There are currently 23.09M shares in the float and 24.38M shares outstanding. There are 11.98% shares short in CDLXs float.

The industry rank for Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) is 112 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 44% .

Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) Fundamental Data:

CDLX last 2 years revenues have increased from $150,684 to $188,956 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.04 and a profit of 124.00% next year.

The growth rate on CDLX this year is 72.60 compared to an industry 4.90. CDLXs next year’s growth rate is 135.00 compared to an industry 16.50.

The book value per share (mrq) is 5.40 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.90. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 17.60 compared to an industry of 2.60

CDLX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.20 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.08.

About Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX):

Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States.