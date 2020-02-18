SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE), a Industrials Industrial Distribution organization, saw its stock exchange 113.32 common shares, a reduction when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 303.9k.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) stock is changing hands at $113.32, up 7.61 cents or +7.20% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) is $2.3B. Gross Profit is $678.1M and the EBITDA is $177.4M.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) is 303.9k compared to 282.42k over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. Right now, SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) has a 50-day moving average of $95.73 and a 200-day moving average of $84.68. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE).

Approximately 15.72% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) stock is 1.01, indicating its 2.73% to 2.96% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, SITE’s short term support levels are around $88.13, $88.13 and $88.13 on the downside. SITEs short term resistance level is $88.13 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, SITE has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.62), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.47) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.38) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.49).

SITE is trading 127.82% off its 52 week low at $49.65 and 6.39% off its 52 week high of $106.32. Performance wise, SITE stock has recently shown investors 6.85% a higher demand in a week, 11.48% a higher demand in a month and 15.59% a higher demand in the past quarter.

More importantly, SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) has shown a return of 16.61% since the 1st of this year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) Key Evaluation:

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $4.689B. SITE insiders hold roughly 1.12% of the shares.

On Jun-25-19 Robert W. Baird Upgrade SITE as Neutral → Outperform at $64 → $77. On Aug-07-19 Berenberg Downgrade SITE as Buy → Hold and on Nov-21-19 Deutsche Bank Initiated SITE as Hold at $14.

There are currently 40.90M shares in the float and 41.31M shares outstanding. There are 15.72% shares short in SITEs float.

The industry rank for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) is 232 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 9% .

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) Fundamentals Statistics:

SITE last 2 years revenues have increased from $2,112,300 to $2,297,100 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.05 and a profit of 13.12% next year.

The growth rate on SITE this year is 15.61 compared to an industry 6.40. SITEs next year’s growth rate is 14.50 compared to an industry 9.90.

The book value per share (mrq) is 9.31 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.73. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 11.37 compared to an industry of 3.41 and SITEs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 33.38 compared to an industry of 10.53.

SITE fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.00 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.02.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE):

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia.