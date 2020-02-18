Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP), a Industrials Specialty Industrial Machinery business, saw its stock trade 12.25 common shares, a drop against to its 10-day trading volume of 2.92M.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) stock traded at $12.25, up 0.89 cents or +7.83% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is $92.92M. Gross Profit is $29.67M and the EBITDA is $-21.37M.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is 2.92M compared to 2.83M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. At the time of writing, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP).

Approximately 5.11% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) stock is 1.50, indicating its 5.30% to 7.33% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, BLDP’s short term support levels are around $5.38, $5.38 and $5.38 on the downside. BLDPs short term resistance levels are $5.38, $5.38 and $5.38 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BLDP has short term rating of Bullish (0.26), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.27) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.47) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.33).

BLDP is trading 333.33% off its 52 week low at $2.85 and 1.81% off its 52 week high of $12.13. Performance wise, BLDP stock has recently shown investors 5.67% an increase in a week, 6.97% an increase in a month and 83.52% an increase in the past quarter.

More importantly, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) has shown a return of 58.22% since the 1st of this year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Key Research:

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.856B. BLDP insiders hold roughly 29.87% of the shares.

On Sep-15-17 H.C. Wainwright Reiterated BLDP as Buy at $3 → $6. On Jul-01-19 ROTH Capital Downgrade BLDP as Neutral → Sell and on Nov-01-19 H.C. Wainwright Downgrade BLDP as Buy → Neutral.

There are currently 162.46M shares in the float and 229.17M shares outstanding. There are 5.11% shares short in BLDPs float.

The industry rank for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is 166 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 35% .

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Fundamental Details:

BLDP last 2 years revenues have decreased from $96,586 to $92,921 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.04 and a profit of 25.00% next year.

The growth rate on BLDP this year is -23.08 compared to an industry -14.90. BLDPs next year’s growth rate is 25.00 compared to an industry 17.70.

The book value per share (mrq) is 1.11 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.67. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 10.30 compared to an industry of 1.96

BLDP fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.16 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.04.

About Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP):

Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships.