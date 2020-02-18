Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB), a Healthcare Biotechnology corporation, saw its stock trade 69.23 shares, a surge when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 326.84k.

Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) stock is changing hands at $69.23, up 4.57 cents or +7.07% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) is $61.3M. Gross Profit is $69.14M and the EBITDA is $-22.48M.

Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) is 326.84k compared to 342.71k over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. Right now, Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) has a 50-day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $41.68. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB).

Approximately 4.76% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) stock is indicating its 6.97% to 7.14% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, PRNB’s short term support levels are around $71.29, $71.29 and $71.29 on the downside. PRNBs short term resistance level is $71.29 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, PRNB has short term rating of Bullish (0.25), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.28) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.38) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.30).

PRNB is trading 174.64% off its 52 week low at $25.35 and -7.97% off its 52 week high of $75.65. Performance wise, PRNB stock has recently shown investors -8.11% a drop in a week, 17.07% a surge in a month and 110.21% a surge in the past quarter.

More importantly, Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) has shown a return of 18.04% since the beginning of the year.

Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) Key Figures:

Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.27B. PRNB insiders hold roughly 1.38% of the shares.

On Apr-17-19 Stifel Initiated PRNB as Buy at $45. On Jul-01-19 H.C. Wainwright Initiated PRNB as Buy at $55 and on Dec-23-19 Stifel Reiterated PRNB as Buy at $51 → $66.

There are currently 32.33M shares in the float and 34.01M shares outstanding. There are 4.76% shares short in PRNBs float.

The industry rank for Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) is 72 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 28% .

Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) Fundamental Details:

PRNB last 2 years revenues have decreased from $69,137 to $61,297 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.78 and a loss of -44.80% next year.

The growth rate on PRNB this year is -452.63 compared to an industry 8.70. PRNBs next year’s growth rate is -36.32 compared to an industry 7.30.

The book value per share (mrq) is 6.36 and cash per share (mrq) is 4.43. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 10.22 compared to an industry of 3.90 and PRNBs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 322.64 compared to an industry of 13.22.

PRNB fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -2.01 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.74.

About Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB):

Principia Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It offers reversible covalent small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRN1008, PRN1371 and PRN2246 which are in clinical stage. Principia Biopharma Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States.