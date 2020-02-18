General Electric Company (GE), a Industrials Specialty Industrial Machinery corporation, saw its stock exchange 12.78 shares, a reduction against to its 10-day trading volume of 45.61M.

General Electric Company (GE) stock is changing hands at $12.78, down -0.05 cents or -0.39% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for General Electric Company (GE) is $95.21B. Gross Profit is $18.41B and the EBITDA is $10.38B.

General Electric Company (GE) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of General Electric Company (GE) is 45.61M compared to 56.5M over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. At the time of writing, General Electric Company (GE) has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of General Electric Company (GE).

Approximately 1.02% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of General Electric Company (GE) stock is 1.14, indicating its 2.11% to 2.38% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, GE’s short term support levels are around $12.82, $12.82 and $12.82 on the downside. GEs short term resistance levels are $12.82 and $12.82 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, GE has short term rating of Bullish (0.47), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.42) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.67) giving it an overall rating of Very Bullish (0.52).

GE is trading 67.06% off its 52 week low at $7.65 and -3.62% off its 52 week high of $13.26. Performance wise, GE stock has recently shown investors 0.00% an increase in a week, 8.09% an increase in a month and 13.64% an increase in the past quarter.

Furthermore, General Electric Company (GE) has shown a return of 14.96% since the 1st of this year.

General Electric Company (GE) Key Details:

General Electric Company (GE) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $111.615B. GE insiders hold roughly 0.14% of the shares.

On Jan-23-20 Morgan Stanley Upgrade GE as Equal-Weight → Overweight at $14. On Jan-29-20 BofA/Merrill Upgrade GE as Neutral → Buy at $16 and on Feb-07-20 Gordon Haskett Upgrade GE as Underperform → Hold.

There are currently 8.72B shares in the float and 8.81B shares outstanding. There are 1.02% shares short in GEs float.

The industry rank for General Electric Company (GE) is 200 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 22% .

General Electric Company (GE) Fundamental Research:

GE last 2 years revenues have increased from $121,615,000 to $95,215,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects General Electric Company (GE) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.13 and a profit of 26.92% next year.

The growth rate on GE this year is -10.77 compared to an industry 9.80. GEs next year’s growth rate is 32.76 compared to an industry 11.70.

The book value per share (mrq) is 3.20 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.16. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.76 compared to an industry of 1.32 and GEs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 15.66 compared to an industry of 12.17.

GE fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.58 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.13.

About General Electric Company (GE):

Founded in 1892, General Electric Company is currently headquartered in Boston, MA. It is one of the largest and most diversified technology firms in the world. Its products and services range from jet engines, airframes, energy production solutions to offshore wind turbines, technologies in medical imaging and leasing and financing services, among others.The company’s industrial manufacturing and services business are grouped under the Industrial segment. Results of the segment, in turn, are the summation of four industrial operating segments — Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation and Healthcare. The company’s financial services operating segment includes results of GE Capital.In short, General Electric currently has the following operating segments:GE Capital meets the financial needs of businesses of all sizes with a diverse range of products. Efforts are on track to reduce exposure in the GE Capital business. Power produces steam and gas turbines, power generation services, and generators. Effective from the first quarter of 2019, the company restructured businesses within its Power segment to include Gas Power and Power Portfolio. While Gas Power includes General Electric’s gas lifecycle business (including Power Services and Gas Power Systems businesses), Power Portfolio comprises Steam Power Systems, GE Hitachi Nuclear and Power Conversion businesses. Aviation offers commercial jet engines and components, and aftermarket services. Healthcare provides technologies in patient monitoring, medical imaging, drug discovery, patient monitoring and others. Also, the segment provides biopharmaceutical manufacturing technologies. Renewable Energy provides offshore wind turbines, high-voltage equipment, blades for wind turbines (onshore and offshore), and other products and services.