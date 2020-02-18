Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY), a Basic Materials Gold business, saw its stock trade 4.3100 common shares, an increase compared to its 10-day trading volume of 27.47M.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) stock is changing hands at $4.3100, up 0.21 cents or +5.12% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is $1.61B. Gross Profit is $829.4M and the EBITDA is $684.8M.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is 27.47M compared to 17.54M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. At the time of writing, Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) has a 50-day moving average of $3.8842 and a 200-day moving average of $3.5741. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY).

Approximately 2.98% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) stock is 0.94, indicating its 4.20% to 3.83% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, AUY’s short term support levels are around $3.86, $3.86 and $3.86 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, AUY has short term rating of Bullish (0.35), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.46) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.60) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.47).

AUY is trading 141.57% off its 52 week low at $1.78 and -0.23% off its 52 week high of $4.31. Performance wise, AUY stock has recently shown investors 6.77% an increase in a week, 7.33% an increase in a month and 20.23% an increase in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) has shown a return of 3.80% since the 1st of this year.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Key Details:

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $4.089B. AUY insiders hold roughly N/A of the shares.

On Jun-28-19 National Bank Financial Upgrade AUY as Sector Perform → Outperform, On Oct-14-19 Credit Suisse Resumed AUY as Outperform and on Dec-05-19 RBC Capital Mkts Resumed AUY as Sector Perform.

There are currently 947.90M shares in the float and 950.43M shares outstanding. There are 2.98% shares short in AUYs float.

The industry rank for Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is 96 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 38% .

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Fundamentals Statistics:

AUY last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,612,200 to $1,711,800 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.04 and a profit of 2.66% next year.

The growth rate on AUY this year is 38.46 compared to an industry 26.40. AUYs next year’s growth rate is -11.11 compared to an industry 6.50.

The book value per share (mrq) is 4.40 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.18. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.93 compared to an industry of 1.93 and AUYs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 8.64 compared to an industry of 9.59.

AUY fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.18 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.04.

About Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY):

Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil.