Gold Fields Limited (GFI), a Basic Materials Gold organization, saw its stock exchange 6.69 shares, a reduction compared to its 10-day trading volume of 7M.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) stock is changing hands at $6.69, up 0.59 cents or +9.67% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is $2.97B. Gross Profit is $1.47B and the EBITDA is $1.31B.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is 7M compared to 5.34M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. Currently, Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Gold Fields Limited (GFI).

Approximately 0.41% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Gold Fields Limited (GFI) stock is -0.81, indicating its 4.43% to 3.93% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, GFI’s short term support levels are around $6.18, $6.18 and $6.18 on the downside. GFIs short term resistance levels are $6.18, $6.18 and $6.18 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, GFI has short term rating of Neutral (0.02), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.04) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.21) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.09).

GFI is trading 87.11% off its 52 week low at $3.57 and -2.20% off its 52 week high of $6.83. Performance wise, GFI stock has recently shown investors -6.30% a reduction in a week, -1.29% a reduction in a month and 14.02% an increase in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has shown a return of -7.58% since the first of the year.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Key Evaluation:

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $6.066B. GFI insiders hold roughly 65.26% of the shares.

On Jan-31-19 Morgan Stanley Downgrade GFI as Equal-Weight → Underweight, On Feb-21-19 JP Morgan Downgrade GFI as Overweight → Neutral and on Jun-26-19 RBC Capital Mkts Downgrade GFI as Outperform → Sector Perform.

There are currently 820.35M shares in the float and 856.44M shares outstanding. There are 0.41% shares short in GFIs float.

The industry rank for Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is 96 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 38% .

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Fundamental Evaluation:

GFI last 2 years revenues have increased from $2,577,800 to $2,967,100 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Gold Fields Limited (GFI) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.16 and a profit of 35.22% next year.

The growth rate on GFI this year is 471.43 compared to an industry 26.40. GFIs next year’s growth rate is 50.00 compared to an industry 6.50.

The book value per share (mrq) is 3.26 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.62. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.79 compared to an industry of 1.93 and GFIs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 6.87 compared to an industry of 9.59.

GFI fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.40

About Gold Fields Limited (GFI):

Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia.