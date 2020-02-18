Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN), a Financial Services Asset Management corporation, saw its stock trade 25.85 common shares, a lower demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 3.91M.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) stock is trading at $25.85, up 1.49 cents or +6.12% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) is $5.78B. Gross Profit is $2.38B and the EBITDA is $1.61B.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) is 3.91M compared to 3.56M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. Currently, Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN).

Approximately 11.64% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) stock is 1.15, indicating its 2.59% to 2.43% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, BENs short term resistance levels are $24.85, $24.85 and $24.85 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BEN has short term rating of Bearish (-0.31), Intermediate rating of Very Bearish (-0.60) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.17) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.36).

BEN is trading 7.62% off its 52 week low at $23.96 and -28.02% off its 52 week high of $35.82. Performance wise, BEN stock has recently shown investors -4.84% a lower demand in a week, -3.03% a lower demand in a month and -10.77% a lower demand in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) has shown a return of -6.24% since the first of the year.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Key Statistics:

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $12.845B. BEN insiders hold roughly 45.70% of the shares.

On Dec-23-19 Standpoint Research Initiated BEN as Accumulate, On Jan-02-20 Wells Fargo Downgrade BEN as Equal Weight → Underweight at $25 and on Jan-31-20 Keefe Bruyette Upgrade BEN as Underperform → Mkt Perform at $25 → $28.

There are currently 269.84M shares in the float and 493.84M shares outstanding. There are 11.64% shares short in BENs float.

The industry rank for Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) is 14 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 5% .

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Fundamental Details:

BEN last 2 years revenues have increased from $5,774,500 to $5,775,700 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.62 and a loss of -2.85% next year.

The growth rate on BEN this year is 1.59 compared to an industry 6.40. BENs next year’s growth rate is -3.13 compared to an industry 8.10.

The book value per share (mrq) is 20.38 and cash per share (mrq) is 12.10. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.12 compared to an industry of 1.68 and BENs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 8.40 compared to an industry of 10.50.

BEN fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.56 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.62.

About Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN):

Franklin Resources Inc., headquartered in San Mateo, CA, is a global investment management company. The majority of its operating revenue and net income is derived from investment advisory and related services to retail mutual funds, institutional and private accounts and other investment products. The mutual funds and other products are sold to the public under 11 brands: Franklin, Templeton, Mutual Series, Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, Benefit Street Partners, K2, LibertyShares and Edinburgh Partners.Franklin’s principal line of business provides investment advisory and management services to investors worldwide through products that include U.S.- and non-U.S.-registered open-end and closed-end funds, unregistered funds, and institutional, high net-worth and separately-managed accounts. Additionally, the company’s services include fund administration, sales, distribution, marketing, shareholder servicing, and trust, custody and other fiduciary services. The company offers an array of SIPs under equity, hybrid, fixed-income and cash management funds and accounts, including alternative investment products.Apart from the domestic market, Franklin’s global presence includes Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Canada and Latin America. Franklin operates with Sep 30 as its fiscal year-end. As of Dec 31, 2019, Franklin has around 9,600 employees, with offices in more than 30 countries and $698.3 billion in AUM.Franklin has one operating segment – Investment management and related services.In February 2019, Franklin completed the acquisition of Benefit Street Partners L.L.C., a leading alternative credit manager, for a purchase consideration of $717.4 million in cash.