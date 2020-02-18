Snap Inc. (SNAP), a Communication Services Internet Content & Information organization, saw its stock exchange 16.80 shares, a slope against to its 10-day trading volume of 17.48M.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) stock is quoted at $16.80, down -0.76 cents or -4.33% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Snap Inc. (SNAP) is $1.72B. Gross Profit is $819.7M and the EBITDA is $-916.08M.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Snap Inc. (SNAP) is 17.48M compared to 24.06M over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. Currently, Snap Inc. (SNAP) has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Snap Inc. (SNAP).

Approximately 13.44% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The Snap Inc. (SNAP) stock is indicating its 2.82% to 3.51% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, SNAP’s short term support levels are around $20.03, $20.03 and $20.03 on the downside. SNAPs short term resistance levels are $20.03, $20.03 and $20.03 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, SNAP has short term rating of Neutral (0.16), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.29) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.31) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.25).

SNAP is trading 85.84% off its 52 week low at $9.04 and -14.96% off its 52 week high of $19.75. Performance wise, SNAP stock has recently shown investors 2.51% a higher demand in a week, -3.46% a slope in a month and 21.35% a higher demand in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Snap Inc. (SNAP) has shown a return of 7.53% since the start of the year.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) Key Evaluation:

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $23.859B. SNAP insiders hold roughly 27.84% of the shares.

On Jan-28-20 Guggenheim Reiterated SNAP as Buy at $22 → $23. On Jan-31-20 Citigroup Resumed SNAP as Neutral at $18 → $20 and on Feb-05-20 Atlantic Equities Upgrade SNAP as Underweight → Neutral at $17.

There are currently 832.07M shares in the float and 1.42B shares outstanding. There are 13.44% shares short in SNAPs float.

The industry rank for Snap Inc. (SNAP) is 99 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 39% .

Snap Inc. (SNAP) Fundamental Research:

SNAP last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,180,446 to $1,715,534 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Snap Inc. (SNAP) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.06 and a profit of 878.57% next year.

The growth rate on SNAP this year is -100.00 compared to an industry 4.50.

The book value per share (mrq) is 1.60 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.49. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 11.04 compared to an industry of 5.33

SNAP fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.00 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.06.

About Snap Inc. (SNAP):

Venice, CA-based Snap Inc. is a technology and social media services provider founded by Evan Thomas Spiegel, Frank Reginald Brown IV, and Robert C. Murphy in July 2011.The company went for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Mar 2, 2017.Snap reported revenues of $1.71 billion in 2019.Snap’s flagship product, Snapchat, is a mobile camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. The application is one of the most popular and trendy messaging and social media applications in the United States.Snapchat’s popularity, especially with teens and millennials, can primarily be attributed to its ephemerality i.e. photos/videos and text sent to friends via Snapchat disappear after sometime. Moreover, an interactive style of chat developed by the addition of stickers, doodling etc. has really caught the fancy of teens.Snap slowly diversified its service offerings by introducing features like Stories and augmented reality (AR). Offerings like Scan, Landmarkers and AR Bar give users a whole new experience within the application. Notably, Snap had 218 million daily active users (DAUs) at the end of 2019.Snap has also ventured into original content through Snap Originals and gaming. In the both the cases, the company provides its own content along with a few other third-party providers content.Advertising forms the mainstay of Snap’s revenues. In order to diversify revenues, in late 2016, Snap launched $130-priced sunglasses called Spectacles, with a built-in camera that connects to smartphones to take and send Snaps.Snap faces competition from Apple, Facebook (including Instagram and WhatsApp), Twitter and Google among others over the areas – mobile engagement and advertising. Some of these companies not only have greater financial resources but have higher user base due to increased international presence.Other mobile communication, content and camera providers like LINE, TikTok and Tencent’s WeChat are also Snap’s competitors. Moreover, increase in popularity of any other free-to-use applications that provide services similar to Snap may negatively impact the company’s user base growth.