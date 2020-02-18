Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP), a Consumer Cyclical Specialty Retail business, saw its stock trade 142.21 common shares, a drop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 801.24k.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) stock is trading at $142.21, up 8.62 cents or +6.45% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) is $9.7B. Gross Profit is $4.23B and the EBITDA is $963.47M.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) is 801.24k compared to 983.75k over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. Currently, Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) has a 50-day moving average of $144.16 and a 200-day moving average of $152.30. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP).

Approximately 3.25% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) stock is 0.91, indicating its 1.95% to 2.35% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, AAPs short term resistance levels are $166.29, $166.29 and $166.29 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, AAP has short term rating of Very Bearish (-0.50), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.27) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.50) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.42).

AAP is trading 9.40% off its 52 week low at $129.94 and -22.13% off its 52 week high of $182.56. Performance wise, AAP stock has recently shown investors 0.50% a pop in a week, -11.06% a drop in a month and -15.76% a drop in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) has shown a return of -16.59% since the first of the year.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Key Research:

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $9.849B. AAP insiders hold roughly 0.40% of the shares.

On Oct-08-19 Raymond James Resumed AAP as Mkt Perform, On Jan-13-20 JP Morgan Downgrade AAP as Overweight → Neutral at $168 → $163 and on Jan-23-20 Atlantic Equities Downgrade AAP as Overweight → Neutral at $159.

There are currently 68.97M shares in the float and 69.82M shares outstanding. There are 3.25% shares short in AAPs float.

The industry rank for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) is 231 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 9% .

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Fundamental Research:

AAP last 2 years revenues have increased from $9,580,554 to $9,701,461 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.35 and a profit of 12.26% next year.

The growth rate on AAP this year is 11.22 compared to an industry -11.60. AAPs next year’s growth rate is 13.62 compared to an industry 18.50.

The book value per share (mrq) is 49.09 and cash per share (mrq) is 8.22. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.76 compared to an industry of 3.51 and AAPs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 12.71 compared to an industry of 15.98.

AAP fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 7.93 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.36.

About Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP):

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. operates in the U.S. automotive aftermarket industry and is primarily engaged in selling replacement parts (excluding tires), accessories, batteries and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, light and heavy duty trucks. It is a leading automotive parts provider in North America, serving the “do-it-yourself” or “DIY”, and “do-it-for-me” or “DIFM” (or Commercial) customers. Advance Auto Parts operates through a single reportable segment comprising stores and distribution branch operations.The company was founded in 1929 as Advance Stores Company. In the 1980s, it started selling automotive parts and accessories to DIY customers. The Professional delivery program was initiated in1996. The company significantly increased sales to Professional customers since 2000.The company operates under four store names:Advance Auto Parts – These stores focus on both Commercial and DIY customers. As of Dec 29, 2018, 4,380 stores, which are located in freestanding buildings, focus on Professional and DIY customersCarquest – These stores focus on Commercial customers, but also serve DIY customers. As of Dec 29, 2018, 401 stores put primary focus on Professional customers but also served DIY customers.Worldpac – These branches principally serve Commercial customers, utilizing an efficient and sophisticated delivery process. As of Dec 29, 2018, 143 branches principally served Professional customers.Autopart International – These stores primarily operate in the Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the United States. The stores specialize in imported aftermarket and private-label branded auto parts, and focus on Commercial customers. As of Dec 29, 185 stores operate primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, with a focus on Professional customers.As of Apr 20, 2019, the company operated 4,931 stores and 146 Worldpac branches, and served approximately 1,238 independently-owned Carquest stores.